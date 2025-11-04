Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $136 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of capital outflows.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to SoSoValue data, on November 3rd (Eastern Time), Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $136 million, marking the fourth consecutive day of capital outflows. BlackRock's ETHA saw the largest net outflow at $81.6952 million, compared to a historical net inflow of $14.086 billion; Fidelity's FETH followed closely with a net outflow of $25.1404 million, compared to a historical net inflow of $2.661 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $24.015 billion, with a net asset value ratio of 5.55%, and a historical cumulative net inflow of $14.233 billion.
