Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $165 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net inflow.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$165 million yesterday (August 29, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$61.3038 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.396 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$51.0228 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.765 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.575 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.513 billion.