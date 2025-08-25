Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $238 million last week, ending their 14-week streak of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of US$238 million last week (August 18 to August 22, Eastern Time), ending its 14-week streak of net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was the Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a weekly net inflow of US$2.52 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHW has reached US$451 million; followed by the VanEck ETF ETHV, with a weekly net inflow of US$1.91 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHV has reached US$193 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of US$88.97 million. The current historical net outflow of ETHE is US$4.48 billion; followed by the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$79.65 million. The current historical net inflow of FETH is US$2.66 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.58 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.43 billion.