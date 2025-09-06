Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $447 million yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on September 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$447 million yesterday (September 5, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.812 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net outflow of US$51.7672 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.606 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.642 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.726 billion.