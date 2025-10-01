Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $127 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on October 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$127 million yesterday (September 30, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$127 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.44 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.396 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.41%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.799 billion.