Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $213 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$213 million yesterday (September 18, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$159 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.927 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$22.9041 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.454 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.539 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.872 billion.