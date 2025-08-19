Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $197 million yesterday, the second highest in history.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $197 million yesterday (August 18th, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest daily net outflow, with a net outflow of $87.1643 million. ETHA's historical net inflow has now reached $12.078 billion. The second largest daily net outflow was from the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net outflow of $78.4025 million. FETH's historical net inflow has now reached $2.658 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.745 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.471 billion.