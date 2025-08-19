Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $197 million yesterday, the second highest in history.

By: PANews
2025/08/19 12:42
PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $197 million yesterday (August 18th, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF (ETHA) saw the largest daily net outflow, with a net outflow of $87.1643 million. ETHA's historical net inflow has now reached $12.078 billion. The second largest daily net outflow was from the Fidelity ETF (FETH), with a net outflow of $78.4025 million. FETH's historical net inflow has now reached $2.658 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.745 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.471 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the "norm."
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project's pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
