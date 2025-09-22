Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $557 million last week

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to SoSoValue, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $557 million from September 15th to 19th (EST). Of this total, BlackRock ETHA saw a net inflow of $513 million, bringing its total net inflow to $13.4 billion; Grayscale ETH saw a net inflow of $17.99 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.44 billion. VanEck ETHV saw a net outflow of $8.16 million, bringing its total net inflow to $189 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $29.64 billion, representing 5.51% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $13.92 billion.
