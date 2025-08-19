Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 17:16
Key Insights:

  • Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $197M outflows, marking the second-largest in history.
  • Ethereum faces resistance of nearly $4,700 but remains above $4,200, showing resilience.
  • Wyckoff Phase D signals Ethereum’s potential rise to $6,000 after the accumulation phase.
coincu A confused Ethereum mascot watching a stream of 197 mill 68c3d19c 43c3 4cc2 b2ce 0eb0f22191ce 1Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom

Ethereum (ETH) has experienced notable fluctuations as it approaches critical levels. Ethereum witnessed a significant development as its spot ETFs recorded substantial net outflows of $197 million.

Ethereum’s Spot ETF Outflows

Ethereum spot ETFs saw significant withdrawals recently, totaling $197 million on August 18. This marks the second-largest outflow in the history of Ethereum spot ETFs. On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $122 million in net outflows. Bitwise ETF (BITB) was the only fund to register net inflows during this period. 

These outflows come amid a broader market trend of investors moving assets from Ethereum ETFs. This move raises questions about the potential future trends in the Ethereum market.

AD 4nXeiLvh2fgXNWF71sHAoj gYCDrmUZl6jvHsdob1t4dSEglRWah08Unyv2wBTuaF4OSNQu8qhFxHCL05jk38OkSoQqBwC1xg00dpeb7o3EE588rZ ubPnenRyID9y8gJLf eRB1e?key=Skf64vEKvWOjS tANQnqAQETH Spot ETFs | Source: X

Despite the outflows, Ethereum’s price remains above $4,200, maintaining a strong market position. This shift in ETF flows may indicate a cautious investor outlook.

Ethereum Rally Faces Resistance at $4.7K

Meanwhile, Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,700 mark, where its rally stalled. This resistance level is critical as it marks a key zone for Ethereum’s price action. 

Ethereum has recently approached its +1σ Active Realized Price, which is considered an overheated zone. The same level was a key rejection point earlier this year, and history shows that such price levels often coincide with local tops in Ethereum’s cycles.

AD 4nXeyK9Qs0VcPzYGoZI1SvwEsklu0ptxhj0AEQTQyfF9A IhsFpKPigZoDAETH Resistance Level | Source: X

Based on Cryptopolitan, Ethereum faces selling pressure around the $4,700 region, suggesting that the current resistance could limit short-term gains. This pattern of rejection from the $4,700 price level has been seen before, most notably in March 2024, where token saw similar pushback.

Ethereum $6,000 Target and Market Expectations

As Merlijn The Trader recently stated, Ethereum is entering a new phase. According to Wyckoff’s market cycle, Token has completed the accumulation phase and is now transitioning into markup mode. This suggests that Ethereum’s price could potentially rise to $6,000. 

Merlijn stated that Phase D is locked, and the accumulation is complete, signaling a strong push toward higher prices. If the market follows the projected patterns, the target of $6,000 could become a reality.

AD 4nXeEZVllFSdNy3zQ4Zx09YolAyRIIhOQLNCcH2DScVjYy16OoDJ4mJwAqdyliLTFNkvaM xOVNFJfAj9bnRD0YM0xwNInxyhrl9YIOJtGWqDIn0oPPDusRETH price Surge | Source: X

However, while the market shows promise, the current resistance at $4,700 remains an obstacle. As of press time, token price is $4,237.28, and its 24-hour trading volume is over $49 billion.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-spot-etfs-see-197-million-outflows-as-6000-targets-loom/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
