Ethereum stablecoin supply hits record $165B as tokenized assets surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:07
Ethereum’s stablecoin supply hit a record $165 billion after growing by $5 billion in one week, proving strong demand for dollar-backed tokens and strengthening the network’s lead in tokenized assets.

Token Terminal said Ethereum added about $1 billion in stablecoins daily last week, the fastest growth pace this year. Data from RWA.xyz showed a slightly lower total of $158.5 billion, but both reports confirmed a new all-time high that gives Ethereum a 57% share of the stablecoin market.

Stablecoin supply sets new record

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has more than doubled since January 2024 and is now worth about 57% of the market. Tron comes second with 27% and Solana third with less than 4%.

Stablecoin supply on Ethereum surges. Source: Token Terminal

These numbers show just how strong ETH is as developers and issuers choose it over others due to a large pool of users and capital. Institutions also prefer ETH because its infrastructure is more resilient and has a solid track record that’s more established than the others.

Stablecoins are now one of the most popular tools in the digital economy, and the fact that ETH added $5 billion in just one week shows how much its adoption is expanding. It also proves that more people trust the network for their trading activities. 

Tokenized assets grow fast on Ethereum

Stablecoins are only one part of the story in ETH’s influence on tokenized assets. The blockchain also issues gold, government bonds, and other forms of traditional finance. Data from Token Terminal shows that the amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has risen to $2.4 billion this year, more than double last year’s.

Gold that was once kept in vaults and only traded through brokers can now exist in digital form on Ethereum and be exchanged instantly. The platform’s share of the tokenized commodity market rises to a near-total 97% when the data includes the most widely used layer-2, Polygon. 

Ethereum’s dominance also spills over to tokenized government debt. The United States Treasurys are currently the biggest and fastest-growing category on the platform. RWA.xyz reports show that ETH holds over 70% of all tokenized Treasury products. 

The fact that such a massive share of these products has moved onto ETH suggests that big financial institutions now view blockchain as a legitimate platform for debt markets. The third-largest asset manager in the world, Fidelity, even launched a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund on Ethereum called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token. Within a short period, it has already attracted over $200 million in assets, showing just how appealing these products are to investors.

Since April, Ether’s price has risen by more than 200%, reaching record highs of about $5,000 in August. Big corporations and treasury management firms have also purchased and stored about 4% of the entire supply of Ether in just five months. 

Ethereum is becoming the bridge that connects traditional financial systems and blockchain technology, and its role will grow bigger as more capital and institutions are involved. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ethereum-stablecoin-supply-hits-record-165b/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
