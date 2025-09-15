Ethereum Stakers Brace for Long Delays as Queues Explode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 12:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.09454-2.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299-2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017879-3.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001103-53.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.16784-1.84%
Ethereum
  • 15 September 2025
  • |
  • 07:00

Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake network is experiencing one of its busiest periods yet, with both withdrawal and staking entry queues growing significantly.

Billions of dollars worth of ETH are currently waiting to be processed, highlighting how validator activity has surged in recent weeks.

According to data from Validatorqueue, the exit queue now holds around 2.63 million ETH, valued at nearly $12.3 billion. This backlog means participants seeking to withdraw their assets face a waiting period of roughly 45 days and 18 hours before their transactions can be completed. At the same time, more than 634,000 ETH — worth about $2.97 billion — are lined up on the other side of the process, waiting to be activated as validators. That queue carries a delay of just over 11 days.

The imbalance between withdrawals and new entries can largely be traced to a single player. Kiln, a well-known staking provider, recently announced plans to wind down its Ethereum validator operations. The firm had managed approximately 1.6 million ETH, making its decision particularly impactful on validator activity. Kiln stated on September 10 that it would gradually withdraw its validators in response to the SwissBorg hack, describing the move as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of client funds.

Although the large-scale exit initially raised concerns about market effects, analysts argue that there is little chance of a flood of ETH being dumped on exchanges. Instead, most of the withdrawn coins are expected to return to staking with fresh validator keys. This reallocation process, while logistically heavy, should prevent major disruptions to Ethereum’s price action.

Observers also note that the long queues reveal both the strength and the strain of Ethereum’s PoS system. The large number of validators waiting to enter suggests ongoing confidence in staking as a revenue stream, while the extended withdrawal delays underscore the challenges of balancing security with flexibility. For stakers, these wait times serve as a reminder that capital locked into Ethereum’s validator ecosystem is not immediately liquid, even during periods of high demand.

Despite the bottlenecks, experts believe the network will adapt over time as validator rotations become more routine. Ethereum’s validator landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with institutional players, staking services, and individual operators all competing for a share of the rewards.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-stakers-brace-for-long-delays-as-queues-explode/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has been rocked by a major security breach that resulted in the loss of over $2 million worth of digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) and SHIB tokens. The attack, which was revealed on Saturday, has raised fresh concerns over vulnerabilities in blockchain governance and the growing risks posed by flash loan […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001377-1.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000062+1.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5494-2.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 11:36
Share
“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

The post “Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff said that the largest crypto is showing signs of topping out ahead of the much-awaited Fed rate cut this week during the September 17 FOMC meeting. BTC and the broader crypto market are showing signs of nervousness while facing selling pressure over the weekend. Despite gaining 4% on the weekly chart, BTC price is facing strong resistance at $116,000. Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin Performance Before Fed Rate Cut Fed chair Jerome Powell is likely to make a major monetary policy pivot at the September 17 FOMC meeting,  as analysts expect a minimum of 25 bps interest rate cut. However, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff believes that this could be a major policy misstep. Schiff believes that proceeding with rate cuts during rising inflation will only worsen economic risks. The economist further stressed that while traditional safe-haven assets like Gold and Silver are showing strength, in this economic uncertainty, Bitcoin is showing signs of topping out. He also argued that even equity markets, like the NASDAQ and S&P 500, have touched their all-time highs. On the other hand, BTC price has faced selling pressure and struggled to break past its all-time highs. ” Given that Bitcoin is still 15% below its 2021 peak, priced in gold should be a concern,” noted Schiff. Peter Schiff added that Bitcoin has failed to capitalize on the optimism surrounding the Fed rate cut. He also mentioned that while investors are buying into both risk assets and safe havens, they are selling Bitcoin. Following last week’s crypto market rally, investors are now waiting on the sidelines for the next directional move. Expert Calls It Typical Crypto Market Behaviour Crypto market expert Ted Pillows believes that U.S. interest rate cuts are typically bearish for risk assets in the short term, as they often signal…
Union
U$0.017328+32.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,577.5+0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1297-2.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:28
Share
Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

The post Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition: a blockchain sleuth finds evidence of El Salvador’s bitcoin “reshuffling,” Meliuz begins leveraging an options‑based strategy to acquire more bitcoin, and Uruguay readies a study on digital‑currency implementation. Blockchain Sleuth Points out […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-salvadoran-bitcoin-purchases-scrutinized-meliuz-leverages-options/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09429-2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018078-2.84%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004552--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 12:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Network Breach Leads to Multi-Million Dollar Theft

“Bitcoin Is Topping Out” Before Fed Rate Cut Warns Peter Schiff

Latam Insights: Salvadoran Bitcoin Purchases Scrutinized, Meliuz Leverages Options

‘The Pitt’ Upsets ‘Severance’ For Best Drama

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model