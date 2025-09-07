Ethereum Startup Etherealize Secures $40M, But Traders Are Turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for Bigger Gains

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/07 23:00
Startup
There are two distinct fronts of crypto space, which evolves at the moment. On the one hand, institutions are reinventing the foundations of Ethereum by investing in it on a massive scale, laying the groundwork to be adopted in the long term. Retail traders and crypto whales, on the other hand, are seeking opportunities early in the cycle that might result in disproportionate returns on small amounts of money invested.

Another step on the way of Ethereum to institutional finance this week saw Ethereum-focused startup Etherealize raise a $40 million Series. A round of funding by leading investors. However, even as the news solidifies Ethereum as viable, traders are looking at Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi lending platform that many reckon will yield higher returns compared to anything that established networks can offer.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the clear center of decentralized finance, and its network has an endless number of applications and protocols. Any institutional buying into Ethereum-based initiatives makes it more authoritative, and the latest one is the $40 million raise by Etherealize.

Etherealize, led by large participants such as Paradigm and Electric Capital, seeks to establish infrastructure to bridge institutions in Wall Street with the blockchain provided by Ethereum. The startup focuses on tokenizing of traditional assets, privacy-preserving settlements, and settlements of instruments such as tokenized bonds. Put another way, it is building a bridge between the old financial system and the open, programmable infrastructure of Ethereum.

Such an impetus comes after public firms have already been hugging the line on ETH. This week alone, corporations have reportedly added more than 1.2 billion dollars worth of Ethereum to their balance sheets, proving that interest among institutions is by no means decelerating. The Etherealize raise further supports the perception that Ethereum is no longer a mere retail speculation platform, but a contender in the future of finance.

Nevertheless, to a great number of retail investors and traders, Ethereum is already too large and mature, and the days of 100x returns are mostly past. It is there that the emphasis is placed on new projects that have lower-cost tokens and higher upside potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

As Ethereum attracts institutional capital, traders excited to invest in high-growth opportunities are considering Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This is a decentralized lending protocol that is being developed on the Ethereum DeFi base but in a manner that focuses on flexibility, scalability as well as early availability.

Mutuum Finance is in its Phase 6 presale and has a token price of $0.035. The project has already raised over 15.4 million and has created a community of over 16,100 holders despite being in its early stages. The presale would gradually raise the price of the token by 15-20% at each subsequent stage, and those who made early commitments would be rewarded as the project approaches its launch at $0.06.

The investors who acquired tokens in Phase 1 at $0.01 are already enjoying 250% returns at the current price of $0.035, and by the time MUTM reaches its launching price, which will place it as an official corporation, those early investors will be enjoying 600% returns. 

This development shows how the presale at Mutuum Finance is designed not only to raise capital but also to provide a tangible reason to adopt the product early and keep it over the long term.

Another reason Investors are watching MUTM

There are a number of reasons why analysts and traders are paying attention to MUTM:

Dual Lending Markets — Mutuum Finance provides Peer-to-Contract (P2C) as well as Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. In P2C, participants upload assets such as ETH, BNB, or USDT into liquidity pools and get a mtToken which yields interest and can be staked to earn more MUTM. With the P2P model, the borrowers are linked directly to the lenders and they have the option of variable rates that fluctuate with the liquidity conditions or stable rates that provide predictable prices. Such a balance between flexibility and security makes the system appealing to a large number of users.

Buy-and-Distribute Model – Part of the fees that the platform will receive will be spent on purchasing MUTM tokens on the market and reallocating them. This offers unrelenting buy-side pressure and directly links token value to platform usage, reminiscent of the sustainable tokenomics that have enabled DeFi leaders such as Aave and Compound to rise.

Stablecoin Development — Mutuum Finance is working on an overcollateralized stablecoin as well, but one that uses a mint-and-burn mechanism. Stablecoins have already demonstrated the value of acting as liquidity anchors throughout the crypto ecosystem, and the inclusion of one in the protocol would greatly expand its use and demand of that token.

The numbers make the case clear. At today’s presale price of $0.035, a $950 investment would secure around 27,140 MUTM tokens. By launching at $0.06, that same allocation would already be worth about $1,630, nearly doubling in value before trading even begins.

But the real excitement lies in what happens after launch. When MUTM reaches a short-term target of $0.20, that $950 investment would grow to more than $5,400. With a medium-term projection of $0.85, the same allocation could climb to roughly $23,000.

This trend is already reminiscent of the early tokens such as Aave, Solana, and even Ripple (XRP), which all returned life-changing multiples to those who saw it when the company was still new.

From Ethereum’s Stability to DeFi’s Next Growth Story

Ethereum is still solidifying itself as the basis of institutional adoption, as startups such as Etherealize raise tens of millions to create the tools Wall Street requires to run on-chain. The legitimacy of the space (in the long term) depends on this institutional validation.

Simultaneously, though, retail traders and crypto whales are also stacking positions in projects such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which offers low costs and DeFi functionality, and a defined adoption roadmap. MUTM offers the upside where Ethereum offers the stability.

The crypto story has always been about utility, timing and adoption by the greatest winners. XRP fixed global money transfer, Aave reinvented banking, Solana reinvented scalability. Each of the rewarded early believers walked in before the crowd. Most traders expect Mutuum Finance to be next in 2025, establishing the new era of DeFi lending protocols and providing the sort of growth Ethereum is no longer capable of producing.

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
