The crypto market is seeing renewed activity, with select altcoins gaining attention for their growth prospects. Ethereum, Stellar, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are now ranked among the 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential, supported by network upgrades, institutional adoption, and expanding real-world use cases.

Ethereum Sees ETF-Driven Growth

Ethereum has strengthened its market position after rising 4.85% in the past 24 hours, outpacing Bitcoin. The surge was fueled by fresh inflows into Ethereum ETFs, led by BlackRock’s $426 million investment, pushing total inflows past $533 million.

At the same time, over 200,000 ETH was withdrawn from exchanges, tightening supply and suggesting long-term holding. Large wallets added 77,000 ETH in a single day, further showing confidence. With institutional adoption accelerating and supply declining, Ethereum is being positioned as a core asset in the next phase of crypto growth.

Stellar Advances with Real-World Asset Integration

Stellar gained 3% as focus shifted to its role in real-world asset tokenization. The Stellar Development Foundation’s partnership with Archax — a UK-regulated digital asset platform — enables tokenized securities and funds to be issued directly on Stellar.

This builds on earlier progress, including WisdomTree’s $99 billion fund integration. Attention is also on Stellar’s upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade, set for a September 3 vote, which aims to improve scalability and broaden adoption.

With enterprise and institutional partnerships building, Stellar is positioning itself as a trusted network for blockchain-enabled financial products.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Attention as a 35x ROI Altcoin

MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction among analysts ranking it as one of the 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential. Built on a transparent and security-first framework, MAGACOIN has already caught attention for outperforming early benchmarks set by similar meme-driven tokens while also offering utility in decentralized finance.

The project has been audited, its team verified, and its ecosystem continues to attract new participants. With altcoin interest expanding and key listings expected, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being discussed as a notable contender in 2025.

XRP Market Dip Viewed as Opportunity

XRP slipped to $2.85 before rebounding back to $3, sparking debate within its community. Prominent advocates dismissed the decline as a short-term shakeout, calling sub-$3 prices a “psyop” designed to scare retail holders.

Whales appear to agree, adding billions of dollars’ worth of XRP during the pullback. Ripple’s recent $600 million transfer raised supply concerns, but long-term holders remain focused on institutional adoption and ETF approval possibilities.

Analysts highlight a return to $3.60 this month and long-term forecasts pointing toward double-digit valuations if adoption accelerates.

Toncoin Benefits from Telegram Backing

Toncoin, currently priced at $3.39, has been stabilizing after a strong summer performance. As the official blockchain of Telegram, its integration prospects within the messaging app ecosystem are central to its growth outlook.

Many expect user-driven adoption to remain a key driver. While the immediate chart action suggests stabilization near $3.40, the broader narrative continues to focus on TON’s unique position as a social-driven blockchain asset.

NEAR Protocol Attracts Institutional Interest

NEAR Protocol, trading at $2.52, has shown resilience with a 2% daily rise despite recent market weakness. Since mid-August, institutional inflows of $7.6 million and a doubling in trading volume reflect renewed attention. Weekly active users surged past 16 million, overtaking Solana.

NEAR is also preparing for a network upgrade that aims to enhance scalability. A proposal to reduce inflation from 5% to 2.5% has added optimism, echoing Ethereum’s supply model. With AI-related projects gaining traction, NEAR is becoming a competitive player in the evolving altcoin landscape.

Chainlink Strengthens with Major Partnerships

Chainlink rose nearly 9% in 24 hours, supported by its growing role in blockchain infrastructure. A new partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) will deliver real-time financial data onchain via Chainlink oracles, complementing existing integrations with Visa, Mastercard, and SWIFT.

Whale accumulation of 1.1 million LINK worth $27 million underscores confidence. On-chain activity has also spiked, with 9,600 new wallets added in two days. With enterprise adoption building, Chainlink continues to expand its role as a critical bridge between traditional finance and decentralized systems.

What Traders Should Consider Next

With Ethereum, Stellar, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and others making the list of 7 best cryptos with 35x ROI potential, traders are closely watching institutional flows, upcoming upgrades, and adoption trends. For those seeking early exposure to newer altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE presents a clear path worth researching further. To learn more or participate, visit the official site and community channels below:

