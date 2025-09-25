Ethereum Supply on Exchanges Hits 9-Year Low as Adoption Accelerates, Fueling SUBBD Token’s $1.2M Presale

Santiment highlighted this trend a few days ago, as the $ETH supply available on exchanges fell to a historically low 6.38%.

The data is clear: Ethereum is seeing renewed interest, despite the 8.84% losses throughout September, which come in the context of a 53.36% growth rate over the past year; $ETH is still high up in the green.

This rejuvenated interest could fuel $ETH’s next bull run, with SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) seeing its fair share of spotlight as a result.

Ethereum Net Outflows Increase as Digital Asset Treasuries Keep Hoarding

Ethereum’s net outflows have reached their highest level since 2022, according to Cryptoquant data.

As CryptoOnchain explains, this is the result of ‘a shift toward self-custody or DeFi deployments, reducing exchange liquidity and immediate selling pressure’.

Combined with Glassnode’s chart, highlighting a negative net position change for exchanges of 2.18M $ETH, the fifth highest over the past 10 years, the increase in net outflows hints at a higher accumulation rate among digital asset treasuries.

CoinGecko gives us the definitive data: over 3.78M $ETH in holdings with a total value of over $15B. Ethereum’s treasury dominance is now at 3.13% and growing.

BitMine is the largest contributor, with a total Ethereum reserve of 2.4M coins, valued at over $9.67B. This company alone holds over 2% of the total Ethereum supply.

SharpLink and Coinbase come second and third, with 837K and 136K $ETH, respectively, but there are currently 12 Ethereum treasuries on CoinGecko’s radar in full expansion mode.

The rampant adoption rate is partly responsible for Ethereum’s performance over the last months, as the asset jumped 170%, from $1,472 in April to $3,980 at the time of writing.

Once again, people can credit BitMine for the biggest impact, after managing to buy billions of dollars-worth of Ethereum in just a few months and the best is yet to come.

BitMine representatives believe that an Ethereum supercycle may be cooking with two potential triggers as catalysts: Wall Street’s involvement in the blockchain ecosystem and increased adoption of agentic AI protocols.

With Ethereum on the front foot regarding market performance and adoption rates, it’s only a matter of time before the SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) explodes.

SUBBD Token Pushes The Content Creation Industry Into New Areas

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) aims to push the content creation industry into a new area: AI-driven content.

SUBBD targets the main problems with the content creation sector right now: overworked and underpaid creators fighting over attention in an overpopulated ecosystem.

The solution? AI personal assistants whose mission is to improve the creators’ workflow and streamline the post-production process.

SUBBD’s AI Personal Assistant is the first to make a significant impact by automating interactions between creators and fans. The Assistant manages user requests and social media activity to free up time, allowing the creator to focus on creating more and better content.

The AI Creator is another innovative addition to SUBBD’s toolset, allowing virtually anyone to mint, brand, and monetize an influencer’s persona.

$SUBBD plays a massive role in this ecosystem, from rewarding holders with XP multipliers, content discounts, and access to premium content, to giving creators access to AI-enhanced tools and higher earnings.

The ongoing presale is at $1.2M right now, with the project already laying the foundation for mainstream success. SUBBD has already onboarded the top 2000 top-earning creators with a combined following of 250M.

The plan is to ‘disrupt an $85B market’ by helping creators keep more of their earnings and creating stronger bridges between creators and fans.

You can buy $SUBBD right now at the presale price of $0.056525 and join the 11.8M-strong staking pool for the fixed APY of 20%.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

