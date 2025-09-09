Ethereum to $60K, Bitcoin to $1M? Tom Lee Outlines Next Crypto Supercycle

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/09 04:30
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57+0.12%
bitcoin
  • Tom Lee questions whether Bitcoin’s four-year price cycle remains valid as institutional buyers reshape the market.
  • Ethereum at $60,000 and Bitcoin at $1 million are projected targets in his vision of a new supercycle.
  • Global debt, liquidity, and institutional adoption are expected to decide the future of digital assets.

Tom Lee, Bitmine Chairman and Fundstrat’s lead researcher, highlighted the four-year price cycle in crypto. In an interview with Mario Nawfal, he connected the origin of the cycle with Bitcoin’s price-halving function, which in the earlier days produced regular supply shocks.

In the early decentralized period, price was the only reliable signal, and it established a rhythm of giant upswings and sharp drawdowns.

2024, however, was a turning point. Institutional investors first surpassed retail traders as the force driving Bitcoin markets. Their longer-term strategies and larger inflows could dampen volatility and reverse the trend on which many traders were reliant.

Lee added that the coming year would put a test on whether Bitcoin continues along a classical decline or triggers a break from a correlation with equity markets.

Why Old Models Fail in a New Supercycle

Lee’s introduction into crypto was in 2017, as he left JP Morgan in order to found Fundstrat. Then, his argument compared Bitcoin to digital gold, something that was overlooked all along Wall Street.

His initial predictions calculated Bitcoin’s fair value as $25,000, and it was selling for less than $1,000. The prediction was called into question and even lost Fundstrat customers, but by 2022, Bitcoin was in that range.

Once speculative, it is now widely adopted. Institutions, governments, and corporate treasuries are directly investing in digital assets. This development, Lee argued, introduces counter-cyclical behavior, making previous models less reliable and solidifying the case in support of a new supercycle.

Also Read: Ethereum Hits Historic Milestone with $165 Billion in Stablecoins

Lee’s Bold Forecast For Ethereum and Bitcoin

In the future, Lee targeted ambitious forecasts: Ethereum up to $60,000 and Bitcoin up to nearly $1 million. He stood by his targets, supported by both cycles in liquidity as well as institutional support and government support. Unlike prior cycles that relied on speculative retail, the current wave is supported by larger structural demand.

Some say, though, that crypto markets remain dependent on liquidity. Charts of Bitcoin relative to global central bank policy are significantly dependent on quantitative easing and low rates. But Lee believes innovations in AI, stablecoins, and the implementation of blockchain can drive adoption despite a more stringent monetary policy.

Debt, Innovation, and Crypto’s Role

At a broad level, the world economy faces more than $600 trillion in pension, corporate, and government debt. Opinion is divided as to whether it leads to deflation or causes hyperinflation.

Lee suggested that innovation in AI, crypto adoption, and electronic currencies is a potential source of stability. Stablecoins, by way of example, now buy U.S. Treasuries at levels comparable to Japan or China, indirectly driving financial markets.

Future central bank digital currencies might take it a step further and allow policymakers to make direct digital transfers instead of rate changes. In that reality, crypto could progress from a speculative asset to a staple on the world financial horizon.

Also Read: Ethereum Holds $4,200 Support as ETH Could Test $3,800–$3,900 Zone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01328+10.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001981+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026