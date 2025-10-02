ExchangeDEX+
Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:22
On September 29, Ethereum investment funds recorded inflows of $546.96 million, edging past Bitcoin’s $521.95 million and making headlines across the crypto market. This surge came as U.S. spot ETFs reversed a week of outflows, pulling in strong investor interest. 

Ethereum now commands $27.54 billion in ETF assets, while Bitcoin ETFs have climbed to $150.41 billion, showing how investor demand is diversifying. 

Yet, while both assets are securing ETF attention, one new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is turning heads with its presale performance and ambitious growth model, offering investors a rare chance to get in early.

Bitcoin ETF Trading Activity

Bitcoin ETFs have been recording substantial trading value, reaching $4.61 billion on September 29. Fidelity FBTC led inflows at $298.70 million, while Ark & 21Shares followed with $62.18 million. Additional gains came from Grayscale BTC with $47.09 million, Bitwise BITB with $47.16 million, and VanEck HODL with $30.66 million. Franklin EZBC contributed $16.51 million, while Valkyrie BRRR posted the smallest entry at $4.03 million.

However, BlackRock IBIT reported an outflow of $46.64 million, offsetting part of the broader inflow momentum. Despite this, Bitcoin remains resilient, trading at $114,252, a 1.7% weekly increase. Its market capitalization now sits at $2.276 trillion, with daily trading volume climbing above $58 billion. Consequently, Bitcoin ETFs are maintaining investor confidence even as competition from Ethereum intensifies.

Ethereum ETF Growth Surges

Ethereum ETFs have delivered the standout performance, pulling in $546.96 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FETH recorded the largest single-day gain with $202.18 million, while BlackRock ETHA added $154.20 million. Grayscale ETH, Bitwise ETHW, and VanEck ETHV followed with inflows ranging from $15 million to nearly $100 million. Smaller contributions from Invesco QETH and Franklin EZET further reinforced the strong sentiment.

Nevertheless, Ethereum’s total ETF trading value stood at $1.89 billion, considerably lower than Bitcoin’s, showing how liquidity dynamics still favor Bitcoin in scale. Ethereum’s market price has held at $4,196.90, backed by a capitalization of $507.11 billion and trading volume of $35.8 billion. 

While Ethereum is showing clear ETF momentum, analysts and investors alike are now turning toward the emerging token Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is offering early participants rapid growth potential beyond current market leaders.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been steadily advancing through its multi-phase presale, now in Phase 6 and already 55% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,700,000 and onboarded 16,700 holders. The current price stands at $0.035, up 250% from the opening presale price of $0.01. 

Once Phase 6 concludes, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, marking a 14.3% increase. At launch, the token is set to list at $0.06, which will deliver current buyers an ROI of 371%.

Phase 6 is selling out fast, and the window to secure tokens at this discounted level is narrowing quickly. Early investors are seizing the opportunity, knowing that each presale round has seen significant demand. This momentum reflects growing recognition of Mutuum’s practical design and broad potential for adoption.

Inside Mutuum Finance Utility

Mutuum Finance is not positioning itself as just another altcoin. It is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that integrates two complementary models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). 

In P2C, deposits are pooled into smart contracts, providing instant liquidity for borrowers while generating real-time yields for lenders. Conversely, the P2P model offers custom agreements, where lenders and borrowers define terms such as collateral ratio, duration, and interest rate.

By running both systems, Mutuum creates flexibility for different users. Long-term holders can unlock liquidity against their assets without selling, while yield-seekers can generate steady returns on idle tokens. This dual approach positions Mutuum Finance as a functional protocol with tangible use cases from the outset.

The platform has also finalized its CertiK audit with a strong token security score of 90/100. Moreover, a $50,000 bug bounty program has been launched in partnership with CertiK, covering all severity levels from low to critical. Alongside this, the team has introduced a dashboard leaderboard, rewarding the top 50 holders with bonus tokens, further driving investor engagement.

Expanding Ecosystem And Community Incentives

The MUTM presale is only one part of the broader rollout. Beyond its lending protocol, Mutuum Finance has announced an official $100,000 MUTM giveaway, split across 10 winners with each receiving $10,000. Eligibility requires a $50 presale entry, alongside completing quests and submitting a valid wallet address. This community initiative underscores the project’s commitment to rewarding participation and encouraging active involvement.

Together, these elements—practical lending mechanics, security certifications, presale growth, and community incentives—are turning Mutuum Finance into a serious consideration for investors evaluating what crypto to invest in next.

Linking Back To Market Shifts

Ethereum may have overtaken Bitcoin in ETF inflows at $546.96 million, and Bitcoin ETFs continue to hold the largest asset base. Yet, beyond these two giants, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quietly emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now. 

It is advancing through its presale with consistent demand, while offering both functionality and incentives that established tokens cannot replicate at this stage. Investors are watching ETF inflows closely, but the opportunity to secure a position in Mutuum Finance before its listing may prove more rewarding in the months ahead.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Source: https://finbold.com/ethereum-tops-bitcoin-in-etf-inflows-with-546-96-million-meanwhile-this-cheap-crypto-is-projected-to-deliver-43x-roi-soon/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

