Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/21 20:01

Institutional demand in Ethereum is heating up, and corporate investors are not slowing down on aggressive accumulation.

Summary
  • Ethereum treasury companies now hold over 4.1 million ETH, worth approximately $17.6 billion at current prices.
  • BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming lead the charge with $6.6 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.
  • ETH trades around $4,200, down from its early-August highs above $4,700.

Ethereum (ETH) holdings among corporate treasuries have exceeded 4.1 million ETH, valued at roughly $17.6 billion, according to the latest data from StrategicETHReserve. This accounts for about 3.4% of the total ETH supply, spread among 69 entities.

The largest position holder is BitMine Immersion, which has been aggressively accumulating since launching an ETH-focused treasury strategy in July. The Nevada-based company, which held only $500 million worth of ETH just over a month ago, has grown its stash to 1.52 million ETH, valued at $6.6 billion, as previously reported by crypto.news.

BitMine has set a long-term target to eventually control 5% of the total ETH supply, driven by its belief in the asset’s long-term potential.

Coming in second, SharpLink Gaming holds approximately 741,000 ETH, valued at $3.2 billion at current prices. The Nasdaq-listed firm was among the first ETH treasury companies, beginning its purchases in June. 

SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom told crypto.news in a recent interview that Ethereum is viewed as the “trustware of global finance,” and SharpLink is positioning itself as a major corporate player. The company’s CEO Joseph Lubin also emphasized that the firm is committed to becoming the largest public ETH holder, highlighting its long-term bet to outpace other corporate buyers.

Other large holders include The Ether Machine, with roughly $1.49 billion in ETH, followed by the Ethereum Foundation with $996 million, while the remaining 65 entities hold more modest positions.

Ethereum price to recover on treasury boost? 

Trading at slightly over $4,286 at the time of writing, ETH has been in a downtrend over the past week. Following its rally above $4,700 earlier in the month, the second-largest cryptocurrency has surrendered the majority of its gains, down roughly 10% on the week.

Analysts have noted that ongoing accumulation by corporate buyers could act as a catalyst for the next price leg up, similar to how Bitcoin (BTC) benefited from growing institutional demand. 

Meanwhile, alongside the treasuries, exchange-traded funds are showing a similar trend. Collectively, ETF holdings now account for roughly 5% of circulating supply, valued at over $25 billion. This highlights growing demand from the sector, supporting ETH’s long-term outlook.

Together, this wave of demand is expected to provide support and boost ETH’s price. Standard Chartered forecasts ETH could reach $7,500 by year-end, $12,000 by late 2026, $18,000 in 2027, and $25,000 by 2028–29.

With long-term accumulation targets from firms like BitMine and SharpLink, Ethereum appears well-positioned for a positive trajectory. However, for now, prices remain flat, and it remains to be seen how this influx of treasury and ETF funds will impact short-term price movement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.11248-4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-2.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-16.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

Worried a Bitcoin crash will bring everything down? You're not alone - but here's why that won't happen.
Threshold
T$0.0159-0.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-12.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001843+0.38%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/21 20:53
Share
MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

The post MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys Crypto wallet provider MetaMask said it will introduce MetaMask USD (mUSD), a dollar-backed stablecoin scheduled to launch later this year on the Ethereum mainnet and Linea, the layer-2 network built by parent company Consensys. The token will be issued and custodied by Bridge, a subsidiary of payments giant Stripe, and will be fully backed by dollar-equivalent assets in compliance with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for U.S.-issued stablecoins. mUSD marks the first time a self-custodial wallet has created a native stablecoin. MetaMask plans to integrate the token across its services, including on- and off-ramps for crypto trading as well as payments. The company said mUSD will also be enabled as a funding option for its Mastercard-branded MetaMask debit card before year-end, giving users a direct way to spend the stablecoin at merchants that accept the card. MetaMask, which reports tens of millions of monthly active users, aims to position mUSD as a core liquidity layer for decentralised finance applications. Executives said tighter integration with the wallet should lower transaction costs and smooth user experience compared with rival stablecoins. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/metamask-to-launch-stripe-issued-musd-stablecoin-on-ethereum-linea-cca11178
U
U$0.0145-24.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+0.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00172-2.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Beyond Bitcoin: Why Crypto Infrastructure Will Survive the Next Crash

MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued mUSD Stablecoin on Ethereum and Linea

Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study