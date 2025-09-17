Ethereum treasury company The Ether Machine filed an S-4 filing with the US SEC to advance its IPO plans

PANews reported on September 17 that according to The Block, Ethereum treasury company The Ether Machine announced on Tuesday that it has submitted a draft registration form S-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to advance its goal of listing in the United States. The S-4 registration form is used to register securities issued in a corporate merger, merger or acquisition. For The Ether Machine, the draft registration is related to the proposed business merger with special purpose acquisition company Dynamix Corporation, which is traded on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol ETHM. The Ether Machine announced its plan to go public through a business merger as early as July of this year and said it expected to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter. The company announced that the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining approval from Dynamix shareholders, and will be voted on at the upcoming special shareholders meeting.