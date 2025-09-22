Ethereum Treasury Firm ETHZilla to Raise Additional $350 Million Through New Convertible Bond Issuance

PANews reported on September 22nd that ETHZilla (NASDAQ: ETHZ), the Ethereum treasury company, announced that it has partnered with existing convertible bond investors to amend the terms of the existing convertible bonds and raise an additional $350 million through the issuance of new convertible bonds. As of September 19, 2025, ETHZilla currently holds 102,264 ETH and ETH equivalents, valued at approximately $462 million.

