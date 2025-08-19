Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming holds 740,760 ETH worth over $3 billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:36
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021189-5.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02702-1.85%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
Octavia
VIA$0.014-7.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1168+52.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,209.01-2.56%

Key Takeaways

  • SharpLink Gaming’s Ethereum reserves have reached 740,760 ETH.
  • The company increased its ETH holdings through large purchases and maintains over $84 million in cash reserves for future acquisitions.

SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum, said its treasury now totals 740,760 ETH, an increase of 11,956 units in four days. The company acquired 143,593 ETH last week at an average price of $4,648.

With ETH currently trading above $4,300, SharpLink’s ETH stash is valued at over $3 billion.

The expanded holdings secure SharpLink’s place as one of the biggest corporate Ethereum treasuries, second only to BitMine Immersion, which has been accumulating aggressively and now controls over 1.5 million ETH.

SharpLink recently raised $146.5 million through its At-the-Market facility and secured an additional $390 million via a registered direct offering that closed on August 11. The firm maintains over $84 million in cash reserves for future ETH acquisitions.

The company’s ETH Concentration metric, which measures ETH holdings per 1,000 assumed diluted shares, rose to 3.87, marking a 94% increase since the launch of its treasury strategy in June. Total staking rewards have reached 1,388 ETH since the strategy’s inception.

SharpLink’s weekly ETH purchases have steadily increased from 77,200 ETH in late July to the current week’s acquisition of 143,593 ETH. The company’s average purchase price has risen from $3,756 to $4,648 during this period.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-treasury-holdings-sharplink/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking