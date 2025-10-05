Ethereum, TRON, and Solana Lead Stablecoin Adoption

PANews reported on October 5th that Token Terminal data shows that with increasing cryptocurrency market activity, the total global stablecoin market capitalization has surpassed $300 billion. Among blockchain networks, Ethereum, TRON, and Solana are leading the stablecoin adoption wave, becoming major circulation and settlement platforms. TRON, thanks to its low fees and high throughput, maintains its leading position in USDT issuance, surpassing Ethereum in stablecoin issuance. Meanwhile, Solana, bolstered by its high performance and rapidly growing ecosystem, has also demonstrated strong performance in stablecoin trading volume.
