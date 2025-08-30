Ethereum unveils bold 2026 UX roadmap for better L2 interoperability – Details!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.1049+1.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+0.98%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2108+1.52%
FORM
FORM$3.7137+1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020575+9.25%

Key Takeaways

Ethereum Foundation plans to make L2 cross-chain transactions smooth and seamless. Additionally, latency will be improved from 19 minutes to 15 seconds. 

Ethereum Foundation (EF) is in the news today after it unveiled a new roadmap for enhancing the system’s user experience (UX) through broader and seamless cross-chain operations. 

Layer-2s (L2s) like Arbitrum [ARB], Base, and Polygon [POL] have always been the scaling method of choice for the Ethereum mainnet.  

However, they have also led to liquidity fragmentation, added the EF. Hence, there is a need for more unified and integrated cross-chain operation. 

EF’s plans for interoperability

The EF plans to finish L2 interoperability by 2026 via a three-tiered approach – ‘Initialisation’, ‘Acceleration’, and ‘Finalisation.’

In the first phase (Initialisation), ecosystem engineers will roll out an ‘Open Intents Framework’ that allows users to state their desired outcomes. In other words, a user says what they want, and the system figures out the best way to make it happen, across L2 chains.

For example, if you want to move funds, the system could suggest the best, cheapest, and fastest route across chains. 

Additionally, the project teams will advance chain abstraction to form an Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL) to ensure transactions across L2 feel operating across a single chain. 

In the second phase (Acceleration), the team seeks fast block confirmation in 15-30 seconds instead of the of final finality time that takes 13-19 minutes. That would be a 98% reduction in waiting time. 

L-2 settlement, which can take up to seven days, will be slashed too. According to the statement, it could be achieved by Q1 2026. 

Finally, the ‘Finalisation’ stream will push for more research and development to enhance cross-chain settlement and L1 finality. 

In fact, the EF highlighted that developers are now exploring even changes to the Beacon chain, the current three-slot finality, and alternative consensus protocols to bring down finality to seconds. 

Barnabe Monnot, Co-lead of Protocol at EF, added that they will also explore new wallet designs. This will include privacy-focused Kohaku to further the UX improvement initiative. 

Source: X

This was one of the targets of the EF’s new focus to “scale 1, scale blobs and improve UX,” announced back in June. It has also reorganized its treasury operations to leverage Ethereum’s DeFi offerings. 

Here, it’s worth noting that Ethereum’s on-chain volume hit a yearly high of $324 billion in August amid growing interest. In fact, this is the third consecutive month of growth that could spill over to ETH’s value. 

Source: The Block

Next: Hedera traders, brace for HBAR’s 20% price drop ONLY IF…

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-targets-seamless-l2-interoperability-with-bold-2026-ux-roadmap-details/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects