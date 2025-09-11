Ethereum Validator Exit Queue to Surge as Kiln Moves Tokens Amid Hack

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 04:11
TLDR

  • Kiln Finance has started the orderly exit of its Ethereum validators to protect client assets.
  • The Ethereum validator exit queue has surpassed 1.6 million ETH, signaling potential market changes.
  • Kiln’s precautionary move follows a security breach at SwissBorg, involving the theft of Solana tokens.
  • Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano reassures the market that unstaked ETH will likely be restaked.
  • Ethereum’s staking activity remains strong, with institutional traders continuing to seek staking rewards.

Ethereum’s validator exit queue is expected to spike in the coming days as Kiln Finance begins the orderly exit of its Ethereum validators. The move comes after a security breach at SwissBorg, a Swiss-based wealth management platform. As per Kiln Finance, the precautionary measure was announced on Tuesday, signaling a temporary disruption in Ethereum’s validator operations.

Kiln Finance Begins Orderly Exit of Ethereum Validators

Kiln Finance is taking immediate steps to safeguard its clients’ assets following a hack at SwissBorg. The company revealed that hackers exploited a vulnerability in SwissBorg’s API, stealing approximately 193,000 Solana tokens. As part of the response, Kiln started exiting all Ethereum validators, a precautionary action to ensure the integrity of staked Ether.

According to Kiln, the validator exit process will take 10 to 42 days, depending on the specific validator involved. The company emphasized that this move is temporary and does not indicate any long-term concerns regarding the Ethereum network.

Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Reaches Over 1.6 Million ETH

The Ethereum validator exit queue is already seeing significant growth, with over 1.6 million ETH in the queue. Kiln’s decision to exit Ethereum validators contributes to this surge. Ethereum currently has around 35.5 million ETH staked, which represents roughly 29.36% of the total supply.

Despite concerns that unstaked ETH may lead to selling pressure, Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano reassured the market. He explained that the majority of unstaked ETH would likely be restaked using new validator keys. Therefore, there is little reason to believe that this exit would lead to a sell-off in the market.

Ethereum has faced surging validator entry and exit queues in recent months. On August 28, Ethereum witnessed the largest validator exodus in crypto history, with over 1 million ETH awaiting withdrawal. However, Ethereum’s staking activity continues to grow, with institutional traders and crypto firms keen to earn staking rewards.

The post Ethereum Validator Exit Queue to Surge as Kiln Moves Tokens Amid Hack appeared first on CoinCentral.

