Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:00
Capverse
CAP$0,12187-4,81%
Movement
MOVE$0,1283+1,74%
MAY
MAY$0,04251+1,16%
Major
MAJOR$0,16095+1,26%
Ethereum
ETH$4 307,92-0,05%
ethereum
  • Ethereum whales are staking large amounts, signaling growing confidence in ETH.
  • Technical indicators suggest ETH is oversold on the 3-day chart, hinting at a potential rebound.
  • The ETH derivatives market shows rising activity, with open interest and trade volume gaining momentum.

Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. Over the past 24 hours, the price has dipped slightly, falling -1.03%, signaling a short-term pause following recent market volatility.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Stakes $86 Million in Ethereum

Prominent crypto analyst Ted reported that a whale purchased ETH worth $86.84 million and then instantly staked the entire quantity. The move is an indication of growing interest in ETH staking and confidence among big investors.

Ethereum Poised for Next Big Rally

Another well-known crypto analyst, BATMAN, also pointed out that among the large cryptocurrencies, the only one yet to experience a significant increase is ETH. BATMAN believes this is because ETH is building strength in preparation for its next major rally.

Technical indicators also suggest the potential for a rebound. The Stochastic on the 3-day chart is again in the oversold area, along with its bull trendline, a spot that triggered the previous rally. The strong whale activity, coupled with positive technical signals, is putting ETH in the spotlight as a potential catalyst for the rebound.

Source: X

As the demand for Ethereum staking is building up and the indicators suggest a potential rebound, ETH is poised for its next big price action. Investors and crypto enthusiasts are keeping an eye on the market, as the next major development for ETH is just around the corner.

Also Read | Ethereum to $60K, Bitcoin to $1M? Tom Lee Outlines Next Crypto Supercycle

Ethereum Derivatives See Steady Growth

Ethereum’s derivatives market saw intense activity, with trade volume rising 10.33% to $77.43 billion. Open interest also gained momentum, up 3.89% to $60.88 billion, with more players holding their ETH exposure. The increase shows growing market confidence as ETH remains near recent highs.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted rate is at 0.0089%, reflecting a neutral stance from the leveraged professionals. Although the gain is far from dominating, the signal is that speculative pressure is under control, keeping the market relatively stable. This balance may prevent sharp volatility.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Ethereum Holds $4,200 Support as ETH Could Test $3,800–$3,900 Zone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0,01644+0,79%
Wink
LIKE$0,010295-5,34%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02768+6,29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28,31-0,38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 426,83-0,49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,000008+5,26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 9, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The First Computer “Bug” in 1947, STS-64 Launches in 1994, Tajikistan's Independence Day in 1991, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? to Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion, let’s dive right in. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. The Worst Best Friend: Free Chatbots vs. Clean Data Reservoirs By @olgaukr [ 5 Min read ] LLMs often get facts wrong. Free chatbots rely on messy data, while paid clean reservoirs promise accuracy, safety, and trust. Read More. AI Makes Developers Faster. It Also Makes Architecture Worse. By @johnjvester [ 8 Min read ] AI can accelerate development, but without guidance they risk deepening architectural debt—with solid context/prompts, they can help strengthen architecture. Read More. Ship Smarter, Not Harder: Affordable Kubernetes CI/CD with GitHub Actions + Helm By @leandronnz [ 15 Min read ] This guide is for freelancers and small teams who need reliable, inexpensive delivery to Kubernetes. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,684+0,54%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/9/2025)

NPM Hack Puts 1 Billion Crypto Wallets At Risk As Ledger CTO Urges Users To Halt Transactions

Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype