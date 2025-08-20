Ethereum Whale Dumps $300M ETH Amid Panic Selling

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.477-1.35%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.224-3.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01394-1.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022033-4.30%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01495-2.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,225.48-1.17%

Key Insights

  • Ethereum price traded around $4,232, down less than 1% on the day.
  • Whale selling added to bearish momentum.
  • Analysts said $4,000 support could face another test.

Ethereum price fell after it failed to hold above $4,700. At press time, the ETH price traded near $4,201, down about 0.4% over the past 24 hours.

The token lost 9% over the week but gained 11% in the past month. Analysts said the pullback reflected increased selling pressure as whales took profits. The $4,000 level remained the most important area to watch for support.

Ethereum Price Struggled to Hold Gains

The daily chart showed that the Ethereum price lost momentum after surpassing $4,700. It pulled back toward the low $4,200s and hovered near an ascending trendline that had held for weeks.

Analysts said the next key test sat near $4,000, where heavy buying had previously supported rebounds.

The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) was around 36 at the time of writing, suggesting weaker buying interest. An RSI below 50 often signaled declining momentum.

Resistance formed near $4,800, while support held close to $4,000. If support broke, the trendline could fail and trigger deeper losses.

Ethereum 1-Day Price Chart | Source: TradingViewEthereum 1-Day Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Analysts noted that the overall trend stayed intact but warned that the proximity of the support zone increased the risk of a breakdown.

The ETH price had potential to revisit the $5,000 range if support remained strong, but weak demand limited the odds of a swift recovery.

Whale Profit-taking Pressured ETH Price

Data shared on X by Lookonchain highlighted whale exits that influenced recent market action. A veteran trader closed 66,749 ETH long contracts worth about $303 million, securing a profit of $6.86 million. The trade marked the end of a long-term position.

Another large swing trader sold 2,277 ETH, valued at about $9.6 million, at $4,203. Despite slippage, the seller gained about $4 million. These moves reflected aggressive profit-taking, which increased bearish pressure on Ethereum price.

CryptoQuant reported that Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), a measure of net aggressive buying versus selling, showed sellers had controlled the past sessions. Analysts said this confirmed that sell orders outweighed buy orders, aligning with the downturn.

Ethereum Spot Taker CVD | Source: CryptoQuantEthereum Spot Taker CVD | Source: CryptoQuant

Retail traders had not offset the exits from large holders. Analysts pointed out that institutional activity could later counterbalance the effect, but such demand was not visible at press time.

The immediate picture remained one of synchronized selling that weighed on sentiment.

Outlook for Ethereum Price in Coming Weeks

Market observers said the $4,000 area was the decisive level to watch. The Ethereum price needed to hold above that support to avoid deeper downside. A break below it could signal a broader correction, while stability above it could create room for a recovery toward $5,000.

The trendline remained in place, but its closeness to support made it fragile. If buyers stepped in near $4,000, the setup could favor consolidation before another attempt higher. If they failed, bears could extend control.

At press time, momentum indicators showed limited strength, whale selling dominated order books, and retail demand was subdued.

The next sessions were set to test whether $4,000 could withstand mounting pressure and serve as a foundation for recovery.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/20/ethereum-whale-dumps-300m-eth-amid-panic-selling/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0897+23.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.475-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01611-2.00%
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+1.99%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining