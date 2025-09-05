A prominent Ethereum holder has suddenly moved a whopping 150,000 ETH to a staking address after three years of inactivity. This action mirrors the recent transactions by three distinct addresses from Ethereum’s 2014 Initial Coin Offering (ICO), which collectively moved ETH valued at $646 million, marking their first activity since February 2022.
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-whale-generates-buzz-with-massive-transfer