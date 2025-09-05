Ethereum Whales Are Buying Top Crypto Presales Like Based Eggman $GGs and LayerBrett, Join $GGs ICO Here

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 18:35
Ethereum whales often act as trendsetters in crypto, directing attention to projects before retail investors catch on. In 2025, their wallets reveal a clear interest in presale crypto tokens. 

These large holders are not just diversifying, they are signaling confidence in Web3 projects that combine strong communities with real utility.

The current crypto presale list shows an exciting mix of cultural, gaming, and infrastructure projects. Among them, Based Eggman ($GGs) and LayerBrett stand out as two of the best crypto presales to buy right now. 

Both have unique approaches to community engagement and ecosystem growth, making them part of the top crypto presales gaining traction this year.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Gaming, Culture, and Presale Momentum

Based Eggman ($GGs) is positioning itself as more than just another coin presale. Built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution, it merges gaming, streaming, and community-driven culture into a single Web3 hub. The token is priced at $0.006389 in its current crypto ICO presale, with over 982,000 tokens already sold and USDT raised crossing 6,200.

What makes this new crypto token presale different is its cultural identity. “GGs,” shorthand for “good game,” resonates instantly with gamers and meme enthusiasts. Every match, stream, or community event inside the ecosystem rewards participants with presale crypto tokens, creating a continuous feedback loop between culture and currency.

By blending nostalgic gaming themes with modern token presale mechanics, Based Eggman has placed itself firmly among the top presale crypto projects this year. It reflects how cryptocurrency presales can combine entertainment and finance while offering a straightforward entry for both traders and players.

LayerBrett: The Character-Powered Layer 2 Movement

LayerBrett is emerging from the crypto presale projects list as a mix of playful branding and serious blockchain development. Unlike traditional infrastructure tokens, it leans into personality and culture while still delivering the speed and scalability expected from a Layer 2 solution.

Priced at $0.0053 in its current presale coin stage, LayerBrett has already raised $2.4 million in USDT. The next scheduled increase to $0.0055 reflects strong early momentum. With its character-driven identity and community-first approach, LayerBrett is becoming a new token presale worth following on the 2025 radar of crypto whales.

Why Ethereum Whales Are Targeting $GGs and LayerBrett

Ethereum whales are not chasing short-term hype; they are aligning with projects that combine accessibility, utility, and culture. 

Based Eggman ($GGs) connects directly to Web3 gaming and streaming, while LayerBrett strengthens blockchain scalability with a fresh community identity.

This alignment shows how the best crypto presale opportunities in 2025 are not just about tokenomics, but about how a project fits into the broader crypto presales ecosystem. By buying into these projects early, whales highlight their confidence in the direction of community-led blockchain development.

$GGs, LayerBrett, and the Rise of Cultural Presales

The crypto market has always been shaped by innovation, and 2025 is seeing presale crypto coins at the center of attention. Based Eggman and LayerBrett reflect two different but equally important trends: gaming-driven ecosystems and character-led blockchain layers.

For anyone reviewing the top crypto presales, these two names stand out on the crypto presale list not just for their pricing, but for how they connect technology with culture. They are not just new crypto presales; they represent how token presales are evolving in this cycle.

More details can be found on their official channels:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/ethereum-whales-are-buying-top-crypto-presales-like-based-eggman-ggs-and-layerbrett-join-ggs-ico-here/

