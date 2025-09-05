Ethereum Whales Boost Holdings by 14% in 5 Months as Price Targets $4,500

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 06:03
Ethereum
ETH$4,304.74-3.20%

After a strong rally last month that catapulted Ethereum to a fresh all-time high near $5,000, the altcoin suffered a choppy price action.

However, Ethereum is making a push to reclaim the crucial $4,500 level, as deep-pocketed ETH whales quietly load up in the background.

Whale Buying Spree

Ethereum is seeing steady accumulation from mid-sized whales and sharks holding 1,000-100,000 ETH.

Over the past five months alone, these influential investors have boosted their holdings by 14%, amidst growing confidence, according to the latest data shared by Santiment. This trend started when ETH was trading near yearly lows of around $1,800-$1,400.

Such a pattern can provide strong support for the altcoin’s ongoing price momentum. Beyond these mid-sized wallets, Altcoin Vector zooms in on specific whale cohorts and found that the buying activity from these hodlers also aligns with ETH’s broader price impulse.

Its data revealed that Ethereum is breaking free from the bearish compression that has weighed on its price, but a decisive push beyond $5,000 depends on renewed whale accumulation. Their analysis highlights that between mid-July and August, mega whales holding at least 10,000 ETH, followed by large whales with 1,000-10,000 ETH, significantly increased their holdings.

Interestingly, these periods of accumulation coincided with the development of Ethereum’s aggregate impulse, which points to the influence of strong hands on price momentum. For ETH to clear the all-time-high zone without stalling, a similar wave of conviction-driven accumulation is essential. While there is visible spot demand for Ethereum, derivatives-led speculation has played a larger role in moving the price recently.

However, a breakout above resistance could change this, and boost spot-driven confidence to spark the next strong impulse. If such momentum materializes, Ethereum may finally overcome prior highs and establish itself firmly above the $5,000 threshold.

500,000 ETH Leaves Exchanges

The popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that 500,000 ETH, worth around $2.1 billion, was withdrawn from centralized exchanges over the past week.

Large-scale outflows like these are often interpreted as investors moving assets into self-custody, which can lower selling pressure on exchanges at a time when the asset is attempting to reclaim key resistance levels.

The post Ethereum Whales Boost Holdings by 14% in 5 Months as Price Targets $4,500 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.15975+4.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Share
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09858-1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0178-21.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Share
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05685+28.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.01099-0.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets