ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Lookonchain has spotted the acquisition of 14,254 Ethereum by 7 Siblings, a known whale who bought the ETH dip within the last 24 hours. The post Ethereum Whales Buying Dip, 14,254 ETH Staked in Hours appeared first on Coinspeaker.Lookonchain has spotted the acquisition of 14,254 Ethereum by 7 Siblings, a known whale who bought the ETH dip within the last 24 hours. The post Ethereum Whales Buying Dip, 14,254 ETH Staked in Hours appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Ethereum Whales Buying Dip, 14,254 ETH Staked in Hours

By: Coinspeaker
2025/11/04 21:00
Ethereum
ETH$3,537.99--%

Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain has spotted a shopping spree among Ethereum ETH $3 515 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $424.49 B Vol. 24h: $51.78 B whales. These entities have acquired up to 14,254 ETH within the last 24 hours. Coincidentally, Ethereum price is caught in a decline of more than 6%, suggesting that these whales are probably buying the dip.

7 Siblings Consistently Buys Ethereum Dip

According to CoinMarketCap data, ETH price is currently trading at $3,488.45, corresponding with a 6.05% decline over the last 24 hours. Around the time of the price decline, Lookonchain identified a mysterious whale “7 Siblings” who spent 52.47 million USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.46 B Vol. 24h: $12.56 B for the acquisition of 14,254 ETH. The stash was purchased at an average price of $3,681 per coin.

Purchasing the dip appears to be a pattern with 7 Siblings, as it had equally made several massive purchases during periods when Ethereum hit rock bottom. On Oct. 11, it borrowed 40 million USDC from the Aave protocol and spent 5 million USDC to buy 1,326 ETH at $3,771.

Meanwhile, this Ethereum dip has been ongoing for quite a while. Spot ETH ETF outflows have not been encouraging either, as institutional demand plummets. All indications point to the fact that investors are losing hope and confidence in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The $120 million Balancer exploit has equally contributed to the poor outlook of the coin.

BitMine recently expanded its holdings to 3.4 million ETH worth $14.2 billion, giving the firm 2.8% of the ETH supply in circulation. Many market watchers hoped that this event would boost Ethereum’s price. Unfortunately, this projection is yet to materialize.

Join the SUBBD Project Presale

Ethereum would need to recover quickly before it has to compete with the SUBBD project. This is one of the new crypto projects that has its public sale already ranked as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

With more than 250 million individuals in its fantastic, SUBBD actively showcases its prospects for massive growth. It promises to deliver several benefits to holders, including tools, rewards, and decision-making power. Early backers are eligible for staking rewards of up to 20%.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.05685

Amount raised so far: $1,306,975.73

Ticker: SUBBD

To participate in the presale of the next crypto to explode, interested entities can either complete a purchase using their credit or debit cards or via cryptocurrency assets.

next

The post Ethereum Whales Buying Dip, 14,254 ETH Staked in Hours appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1558-1.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014903+4.23%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047495+50.83%
Allo
RWA$0.0045-1.16%
Starpower
STAR$0.12215-0.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,565.14
$105,565.14$105,565.14

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.99
$3,537.99$3,537.99

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5384
$2.5384$2.5384

+0.36%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.91
$165.91$165.91

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17862
$0.17862$0.17862

-0.34%