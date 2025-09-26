Ethereum whales load 210K ETH – Is now the time to buy the dip?

Key Takeaways

Are whales signaling a bottom in ETH?

10 whale wallets scooped 210k ETH at $4,100, supporting a potential reset as weak hands exit.

Is institutional capital backing the rebound?

ETH ETFs saw $290 million outflows and FUD keeps big money cautious, limiting near-term upside.

The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has bottomed. Price-wise, it’s wiped out all late-August and September gains, sitting about 20% off its $4,900 all-time high.

Most of the profit from the top is already in the books.

In fact, ETH’s realized profit hit a four-year high of $2 billion on the 18th of September at $4,589. That’s a hefty 1.84 million in sell-off, showing short-term gains have already been taken off the table.

Simply put, ETH looks like it’s gearing up for a clean reset. Supporting this shift, Lookonchain flagged 10 whale wallets that accumulated 210k ETH for $862.85 million, at an average cost basis of $4,100/ETH.

In short, whales are backing the reset thesis, with on-chain signals aligned.

On the charts, ETH has shed over 9.3% this week, posting its worst weekly outflow in almost two months. Historically, pullbacks of this size often spark strong rebounds, hinting at a classic weak-hand shakeout.

Meanwhile, as AMBCrypto flagged, Ethereum’s post-liquidation flush ran 3x deeper than Bitcoin [BTC], resetting positioning across derivatives. So the key question now: Is ETH weekly drawdown just a “healthy reset”?

Ethereum FUD drags on market conviction

Looks like institutional capital and smart money aren’t seeing eye to eye.

ETH ETFs have seen three straight days of $290 million outflows, the biggest since the $1 billion exodus in the late-August/early-September cycle. Clearly, institutions are taking chips off the table while whales are stacking.

In short, FUD is still capping big money from fully committing to the “dip.” Backing this, ETH’s realized losses hit a two-month high of $300 million on the 22nd of September, showing underwater HODLers are exiting.

Simply put, traders are cutting positions, not HODLing through the dip.

According to AMBCrypto, this reflects low conviction on near-term upside. Historically, though, setups like this often mark ETH bottoms, as weak hands exit and coins flow into stronger holders.

Whale accumulation confirms this trend, though the lack of institutional support may keep the rebound muted.

With volatility still elevated, any sudden spikes in leverage could trigger pressure, capping ETH’s next leg.