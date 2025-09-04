Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets

Key Takeaways:

Massive LINEA Airdrop : 9.36 billion LINEA tokens will be distributed to 749,662 eligible wallets starting September 10 , with no team or VC allocations.

85% to the Community : Echoing Ethereum’s genesis, 85% of the total supply is reserved for ecosystem growth including a 4% community drop for liquidity providers.

85% of the total supply 4% community drop Activity-Based Distribution : Eligibility is determined by on-chain participation (LXP), liquidity provision (LXP-L) , and verified human interaction with boosts for early and sustained engagement .

Ethereum just turned 10 and now, a new era begins. The long-anticipated LINEA token will officially launch next week, accompanied by one of the most community-focused airdrops in Ethereum history. Built by Consensys and stewarded by a consortium of Ethereum-native organizations, Linea isn’t just another Layer 2; it’s designed to strengthen Ethereum from the ground up.

LINEA Token Airdrop: What You Need to Know

Over 9.36 Billion Tokens, Zero Team or VC Cuts

LINEA’s token distribution is making history for its scope, transparency, and Ethereum-aligned design. The total supply of 9,361,298,700 LINEA tokens will be 100% community and ecosystem-focused.

Here’s how the allocation breaks down:

10% : Airdropped (fully unlocked) to early users and builders

75% : Sent to the Linea Ecosystem Fund – the largest such fund in crypto , managed over 10 years

Linea Ecosystem Fund largest such fund in crypto 4% of the fund : Goes to LPs from the Linea Surge campaign , also fully unlocked at TGE

LPs from the Linea Surge campaign 15% : Retained by Consensys, with a 5-year lock-up , showing long-term commitment

5-year lock-up 0% : To investors, employees, or the founding team

Claim Window: Opens September 10, closes December 9, 2025 (23:59 UTC). Tokens not claimed will return to the Ecosystem Fund.

Eligibility: Are You Getting LINEA?

The Checker is Live

You can now check if your wallet is eligible at the official Linea Hub. The airdrop rewards real usage, not farming or sybil activity.

Eligibility was determined by two community programs:

Linea Voyage (LXP) : On-chain activity campaign

Linea Surge (LXP-L) : For liquidity providers (TVL-based)

LXP Requirements & Tiers

LXP participants needed at least 2,000 LXP to qualify. Based on your score, you’re placed into one of 7 tiers:

Tier Minimum LXP 1 2,000 2 3,000 3 4,000 4 4,500 5 5,000 6 6,500 7 8,000+

LXP-L Requirements

For liquidity providers, 15,000 LXP-L is the minimum to qualify. The distribution here is linear with no cap per address, reflecting the nature of capital concentration and sybil resistance in TVL-based metrics.

Boosts: How to Multiply Your LINEA

Eligible users may receive up to 3 boosts, each adding 10% to their LXP balance before final calculation:

Boost Criteria (Max 30% Total Boost)

Early Mainnet Usage

Transacted on Linea before March 27, 2024 Sustained Activity

Used Linea Mainnet in 6 different months from Aug 1, 2024 – Jun 30, 2025 MetaMask Usage

Used MetaMask Swaps, Bridging, Staking, or Card on Linea by June 30, 2025

Boosts do not stack additively (i.e., one interaction per category is enough). They can push users into a higher tier or increase rewards within the same tier.

Governance, Vision & Long-Term Impact

No Token Holder Governance

LINEA takes a different route from traditional DAO governance. No token voting, which rules out the possibility of governance attacks or plutocracy. Rather, all strategic decisions are under the control of a Linea Consortium, which consists of:

Consensys

Eigen Labs

ENS Domains

SharpLink

Status

The purpose of this structure is to provide long-term ecosystem support that is mission-oriented.

A New Layer 2 Built for Ethereum

Linea is not any other scaling chain. It is specifically designed to push value to the Ethereum Layer 1 through design, incentives and utility:

zkEVM architecture ensures Ethereum compatibility

Native yield on bridged assets encourages organic usage

Dual burn mechanism : ETH and LINEA get burned from transaction fees

No inflationary rewards , everything focuses on sustainable growth

Strategic Builder Airdrop: The Unsung Heroes

A 1% slice of the total supply is reserved for builders not general users. These tokens are issued straight to wallets of:

Core dApps

Infrastructure providers

Community builders

This discretionary and curated process does not rely on the public claim mechanisms, but rather on matching incentives with the protocol-level impact and the long-term development objectives.

