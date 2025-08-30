Ethereum’s (ETH) Monthly Trading Volume Reaches Highest Level Since May 2021! Details Here

The Ethereum ecosystem was notable for its record-breaking month of August. Ethereum’s on-chain adjusted transfer volume surpassed $320 billion, reaching its highest level since May 2021. This represents the third-largest monthly volume in Ethereum history.

Ethereum Network Transaction Volume Exceeds $320 Billion in August: Highest Level Since 2021

The data covers not only transfers but also DeFi interactions and other blockchain-based transactions. The 30-day transaction count also reached a new high in August, while active ETH addresses reached their second all-time high. Ethereum’s total value locked (TVL) also remains near historical highs.

The impact of institutional investors is the primary driver of this increase. Publicly traded companies’ ETH reserves rose from $4 billion at the beginning of the month to $12 billion. BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming, in particular, made significant purchases. Trading volumes and net inflows for spot ETH ETFs also accelerated during the same period.

Ethereum transaction fees have fallen to their lowest levels in five years. The 2024 Dencun update (EIP-4844) reduced costs for rollups, while this year’s Pectra upgrade focused on improving account abstraction and user experience.

Validator exit requests hit a record high in August, while entry requests also reached a two-year high. Experts attribute much of this movement to fund flows into liquid retaking protocols.

ETH price, on the other hand, is trading at $4,337 after the recent correction, trading 12% below its peak.

*This is not investment advice.

