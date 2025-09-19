The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Goes Live in December appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Ethereum developers have confirmed the rollout plan for the Fusaka upgrade during the ACDC 165 call. The upgrade will launch on Holesky testnet October 1, followed by Sepolia on October 14, Hoodi on October 28, and mainnet on December 3. After activation, blob capacity will expand in two steps, increasing from 6/9 to 10/15 in the first week, and then to 14/21 in the second week, boosting scalability across the network.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.