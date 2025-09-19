Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade moves to December, blobs to double after

Ethereum's core developers have agreed to ship the Fusaka hard fork on Dec. 3, introducing 12 EIPs to boost scalability, security and cut costs.

Ethereum’s core developers have selected early December for the tentative launch of the network’s next major hard fork, dubbed Fusaka, which aims to scale the network and make it more efficient.

While the Fusaka upgrade will go live on Dec. 3, the increase in blob capacity will take place two weeks after, putting it around Dec. 17, followed by another blob capacity hard fork on Jan. 7, 2026.

Both the blob capacity hard forks will more than double the current blob capacity, according to Ethereum researcher Christine D. Kim.

Read more