Ethereum’s Future: Can it Maintain Dominance Over Layer 2s?

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 02:00
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004851-1.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04416+2.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5642+1.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13713+10.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001997-0.34%

Ethereum has supported decentralized finance and Web3 for a long time.  The most popular platform for building decentralized applications is Ethereum. This is because of its smart contract architecture. However, as the industry moves on, Ethereum’s greatest threat may not be other Layer-1 blockchains but Layer-2 solutions.

New networks, such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, have emerged to lower transaction costs and increase throughput. They now handle a large chunk of the network’s activity.  In addition to this, they also offer up their own tokens and ecosystem.

 The growth of the crypto sector, it creates new possibilities for investors. Many crypto analysts are asking questions such as whether Ethereum can retain dominance in a scalability-oriented and user-friendly market. In addition, analysts are also questioning whether MAGACOIN FINANCE presale token can capture any investment attention with new presale tokens.

The rise of Layer 2 ecosystems

In the last 2 years, Layer-2 adoption has risen immensely.  A marked increase in daily active users and total value locked (TVL) on networks such as Arbitrum and Optimism, with Ethereum mainnet functioning more as a settlement layer than an execution environment. This shift demonstrates the power of Ethereum. Its level of security and decentralization makes it unmatched in the market. However, the transition raises questions regarding value capture. If most of the actions mostly happen in Layer 2s, will the choice of asset itself remain ETH, or will value shift into Layer 2s? At least for now, Ethereum is likely to maintain its position on account of certain upgrades including danksharding and more work on rollup scaling.  Yet competition from its own ecosystem shows investors have to pay attention to changing behaviour.

The presale commanding attention

As the crypto market eyes its next growth cycle, Ethereum continues to anchor long-term strategies, while meme coins like PEPE show signs of renewed hype. But it’s MAGACOIN FINANCE that’s capturing the spotlight, with analysts projecting up to 72x upside in 2025 and short-term gains of 100% to 140% if current momentum holds. Presale rounds have already sold out rapidly, confirming intense retail demand, while whale-backed inflows add another layer of confidence. What sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart from typical meme-driven projects is its emphasis on transparency, backed by independent audits, combined with cultural branding that resonates with communities beyond crypto’s core. This rare blend of legitimacy and hype is why analysts increasingly list MAGACOIN FINANCE among the strongest breakout candidates of the next cycle.

Meme coins regain momentum

As the crypto market looks towards its next growth cycle, long-term strategies often focus on Ethereum, but meme coins like PEPE are showing renewed signs of hype. According to analysts, MAGACOIN FINANCE can surge as much as 72x in 2025 and deliver short-term gains of 100% to 140% from current levels if the run continues. The presale rounds are sold out in no time, indicating a strong retail demand, while inflow backed by whales is another confirmation. MAGACOIN FINANCE is not like your typical meme project. It focuses on transparency through independent audits and cultural branding that extends beyond crypto’s core. The combination of legitimacy and hype makes it a frequent occurrence for analysts to list MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the strongest breakout candidates.

Positioning ahead of the breakout

Investors creating portfolios for 2025 must not choose between Ethereum, meme coins, or presales, but rather balance across all.  Ethereum remains the backbone of the market, offering stability and a promise for the long term. Moreover, it remains crucial for DeFi, NFTs, and institutional uptake. PEPE has the energy, often retail driven, that ignites altseason. MAGACOIN FINANCE is giving investors the speculative edge to earn a huge early upside that may rival some of the biggest gains in crypto. They combine their efforts to devise a strategy to ride out the next wave.

Conclusion: three forces shaping the next cycle

Although Ethereum scaling networks will challenge its dominance in the future, no network has its level of security and developer support. Coins like PEPE show that culture and speculation are woven into crypto’s DNA and act as the fuel for altcoin rallies. MAGACOIN FINANCE is a presale gem with predictions for a 34× ROI and a 140% near-term price upswing — a key differentiator from other presales, alongside token legitimacy.  A potential increase in value or price is predicted by a breakout. For those investors planning for the next breakout wave, in cycle, infrastructure, culture and early-stage opportunity are the three key forces at work.   

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+3.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1