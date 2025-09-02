Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 02:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.0979-3.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1163-5.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017322-7.79%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006339+1.11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05193-4.39%

The Ethereum Foundation announced that the Holešky testnet is entering its final phase, and the network is scheduled to shut down two weeks after the Fusaka upgrade concludes.

According to the Foundation, the network support from client developers, testing groups, and infrastructure providers will formally end once the anticipated upgrade process is completed in November.

Holešky began operations in 2023 as Ethereum’s most ambitious public testing environment. Its purpose was to evaluate staking systems and validator performance at scale, creating a space where thousands of validators could trial upcoming changes.

Over its lifetime, it played a crucial role in validating network improvements, from the Dencun upgrade to the more recent Pectra activation.

Despite its contributions, Holešky began showing weaknesses in early 2025 while activating the Pectra upgrade. The network experienced inactivity leaks that created an extended validator exit queue.

Although Holešky eventually recovered and finalized blocks, the drawn-out exit process made simulating a full validator lifecycle within efficient timeframes impractical.

These constraints opened the path for Hoodi, a new testnet launched in March 2025, which provides a clean validator set, compatibility with Pectra, and readiness for future upgrades such as Fusaka.

Ethereum’s new testnet structure

With Holesky now about to be shut down, the Ethereum Foundation stated that the blockchain network’s testnet structure would be consolidated on three testnets.

According to the Foundation, developers focusing on smart contracts and decentralized applications are advised to use Sepolia, which continues to serve as the standard environment for application and tooling work.

Meanwhile, staking operators and infrastructure teams are encouraged to move their activities to Hoodi, which offers a more reliable environment for long-term validation testing.

In addition, Ephemery offers a lightweight space for testing validator lifecycles with regular resets.

The Foundation argued that consolidating resources into these testnets would allow it to more efficiently support developers and validators.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ethereum-to-retire-holesky-testnet-as-hoodi-takes-center-stage/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.7579-1.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05999-25.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
MAY
MAY$0.04294-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test