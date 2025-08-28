Ethereum's open interest surges past $10 billion

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 19:25
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000721-2.03%

Ethereum continues to sustain its climb from under the shadow of Bitcoin, and the latest indication of that interest is reflected in Ethereum’s CME futures open interest surpassing $10 billion. 

The milestone reflects strong institutional interest and growing confidence in Ethereum as a core asset in the cryptocurrency market. The total notional open interest (OI) in ETH futures recently surpassed $10 billion for the first time on record.

ETH open interest crossed the $10 billion mark for the first time

Early this month, the number of large open interest holders crossed 100 to stop at 101. Notional OI is the dollar value of the number of active or open contracts at a given time.

The CME offers standard contracts sized at 50 ETH and 0.1 ETH for the smaller holders. Only those with at least 25 Ether contracts open at a given time qualify as large holders.

Aside from the new high in open interest, there are also other record-breaking metrics, including the number of open micro Ether contracts, which has exceeded 500,000, and Ether notional options open interest topping $1 billion. In contract terms, Ether options OI reached a year-to-date high of over 4,800 contracts.

According to Giovanni Vicioso, global head of cryptocurrency products at CME Group, “We’re certainly seeing a resurgence and renewed enthusiasm in Ether futures — especially as it relates to institutional participation. Our Ether futures Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) hit a record of 101 during the week of August 5. This is a critical indicator for market participants as it signals a strengthening of the institutional and professional ecosystem around ether.”

Vicioso also highlighted that things like increased network activity, corporate treasury accumulation of Ether, and positive regulatory developments have further contributed to the broad-based rally around ETH and ETH-based derivatives.

Ethereum’s native token Ether has responded positively to the recent happenings. It has risen 23% this month, even hitting lifetime highs above $4,900 at one point.

The U.S.-listed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted $3.69 billion this month, with continued inflows extending a four-month streak of positive net investments. Among those ETFs, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. takes the lead with 1.7 million ETH in reserve, followed by Sharplink Gaming and the Ether Machine.

Ethereum has benefited from BitMine’s treasury play

While the Ethereum market continues to look promising, open interest in standard Bitcoin BTC futures, sized at 5 BTC per contract, has remained subdued at 137,300 BTC ($15.3 billion), significantly lower than the December high of 211,000 BTC.

According to cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo, the significant shift in capital from Bitcoin to Ethereum is being fueled by BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.‘s treasury play.

The company, under Tom Lee, has now become the largest Ethereum treasury company and the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency treasury, with a stash of 1.7 million ETH, valued at $7.88 billion at the time of this writing.

Woo cited a graph to show that the capital rotation began after BitMine began accumulating ETH in early July.

Institutional interest drives Ethereum growth as CME futures open Interest touches $10B record.Ethereum has gained market dominance compared to Bitcoin in recent weeks. Source: CoinMarketCap.

It was also from that point that BTC’s market dominance also started to shrink, falling from 64.5% to 57.5% as of this writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap. ETH’s market share has grown from 9.2% to 14.4% in the same period.

The obvious rotation has reflected in the prices, with BTC posting only a 2.9% gain while ETH has surged by a massive 82%, vindicating token holders.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Share
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days