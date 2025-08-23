Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling



Iris Coleman



Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency.











Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Key Features of PeerDAS

The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions.

Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks

Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory.

Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements

Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations.

Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values

While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network operations, will be scaled alongside blob capacity to maintain this resistance. Efforts are underway to ensure the mempool can handle increased throughput without compromising these values.

Future Directions in Data Availability

Beyond current updates, Ethereum is exploring further innovations under the FullDAS initiative. This research focuses on increasing scalability while maintaining security, with a focus on peer-to-peer networking enhancements. The goal is to accommodate more diverse participants in the network, enhancing fault tolerance and efficiency.

With these updates, Ethereum continues to position itself as a leader in blockchain innovation, addressing scalability challenges while upholding its foundational principles.

