Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Stuns with Ominous New AI Prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:50
NEAR
NEAR$2.462-7.47%
Gravity
G$0.01142-2.39%
Threshold
T$0.01617-2.76%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001054-5.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019574-3.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184-8.50%
  • Vitalik Buterin expresses concerns about AI
  • Elon Musk’s promise of universal welfare through AI

Ethereum co-founder and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin, has joined an AI-themed discussion on the X platform, where he made an ominous prediction about the potential behavior of artificial intelligence systems in the future.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, on the contrary, has shared a bright prediction about what sort of future awaits humanity once AGI (artificial general intelligence) is invented and robots with AI are walking around the earth freely.

Vitalik Buterin expresses concerns about AI

The discussion started with an X post of a “Utah teapot” user about the AI alignment issue. They expressed concerns that while producers and the community are arguing about how AI should be trained, nobody even mentions that it should be trained to respect human values.

“Coherent, self-consistent human values are not a thing,” the user stated, sharing their indignation that this is a growing industry, “fake job.”

Vitalik Buterin commented, basically agreeing with the X post. He stated that while there are a lot of things which are “clearly very against human values,” e.g., imprisoning innocent people or taking their lives, humans at the moment are “not good enough at alignment” when it comes to superintelligent AI. Therefore, he said, we can’t be sure “a singleton superintelligent AI will avoid _even that_.”

You Might Also Like

Elon Musk’s promise of universal welfare through AI

In today’s discussion of the prospects the jobs market will face in the near future once AI becomes much better developed, the founder of xAI and Grok, Elon Musk, assured the community that no people on earth will be harmed by AI taking away their jobs.

When asked how those people will be able to sustain themselves without being able to earn money, Musk responded that he believes AI will be able to ensure not just a universal basic income but a universal high income for everyone.

“Everyone will have the best medical care, food, home, transport, and everything else,” he stated. He also said that the number of humanoid robots with AI will surpass the human population since everyone will want to have at least one “C3PO and R2D2” (a reference to Star Wars).

Source: https://u.today/ethereums-vitalik-buterin-stuns-with-ominous-new-ai-prediction

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45534+2.92%
Share
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004606-0.02%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives?
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00224035-4.43%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002392-13.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069+1.92%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/25 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000