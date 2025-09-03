Etherex price gains 40% amid Linea rewards program launch

Etherex price surged after Linea launched a major rewards program designed to pump liquidity across its ecosystem.

Summary Etherex price rose 41% to $0.585 after a new Linea rewards program launch.

Daily trading volume climbed 82% to $3.89M; TVL topped $200M.

Risks include October LINEA unlocks and yield dilution from rising TVL.

In the past day, Etherex has increased 41% to $0.5794, briefly reaching an all-time high of $0.585. The rally came after Linea’s new liquidity rewards program went live on Sep. 2, 2025.

Linea Ignition boosts Etherex

The initiative, called Linea Ignition, will run for two months and distribute 1 billion LINEA tokens to liquidity providers across leading decentralized finance protocols. Among them, Etherex, a MetaDEX built directly on Linea’s zkEVM Layer 2, has emerged as the biggest winner.

Developed in collaboration with Linea, ConsenSys, and Nile Exchange, Etherex functions as the network’s main liquidity hub. It powers major trading pools such as USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, and REX/ETH.

Market activity spiked in response. Etherex’s daily trading volume rose 82% to $3.89 million, while its market cap grew to $57.7 million with a fully diluted valuation of $206.8 million. The protocol now secures more than $200 million in total value locked, making it the largest on Linea.

The program’s design has been a key driver. Ignition has created a feedback loop by linking rewards to market volatility and layering REX bonuses. Increased liquidity lowers slippage, which attracts more trading volume and raises incentives for token holders.

Investor confidence and REX price risks

With ConsenSys-linked wallets consistently increasing their REX holdings, trust in the project’s alignment with Linea’s long-term goals has grown. Social media traders referred to Etherex as a “whale magnet,” pointing to its fee decay mechanism, x(3,3) token dynamics, and fair emissions model.

But there are still some risks. While rising TVL may gradually reduce yields for liquidity providers, selling pressure may be triggered by the planned Oct. 27 unlock of vested LINEA tokens.

For now, however, Etherex’s deep integration with Linea has solidified its role at the center of the chain’s DeFi activity. The project seems well-positioned to continue its momentum into the last quarter, with Ignition already underway and features like Native Yield integration in the works.