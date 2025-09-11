ETHGas launches the "Go to a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign, with the first chapter, "Beanstalk Carnival," opening.

By: PANews
2025/09/11 21:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.09969-0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
SEED
SEED$0.001024-0.77%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004037-4.81%
MAY
MAY$0.04369+2.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12756-12.77%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001157-1.58%

PANews reported on September 11th that ETHGas has officially launched the "Towards a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign. Users complete tasks to contribute to the goal of zero gas fees, collect "Beans" to show their contribution points, and can also invite allies to win more Beans. The campaign progresses in chapters, with the backdrop depicting the mascot, Gassy Jack, finding a bean seed that can help him escape danger. Participants can become founding members of the community, completing tasks or inviting friends to help grow the beanstalk.

Chapter 1, "Beanstalk Carnival," aims to cultivate the ETHGas "Beanstalk." Joining will earn you 10 beans. Inviting friends as allies unlocks referral milestones, earns titles, and earns more beans. New tasks will be released later. Please note that "Beans" tokens are not yet available for secondary market trading, so beware of scams. Furthermore, the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade and regulatory changes may impact the long-term development of the project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x7c7...1F7e6 exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth $4.37 million, with an average
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+16.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$114,326.73+0.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 10:55
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+2.79%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001409+0.57%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00258-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.38+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens