ETHGas launches the "Go to a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign, with the first chapter, "Beanstalk Carnival," opening.

PANews reported on September 11th that ETHGas has officially launched the "Towards a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign. Users complete tasks to contribute to the goal of zero gas fees, collect "Beans" to show their contribution points, and can also invite allies to win more Beans. The campaign progresses in chapters, with the backdrop depicting the mascot, Gassy Jack, finding a bean seed that can help him escape danger. Participants can become founding members of the community, completing tasks or inviting friends to help grow the beanstalk.

Chapter 1, "Beanstalk Carnival," aims to cultivate the ETHGas "Beanstalk." Joining will earn you 10 beans. Inviting friends as allies unlocks referral milestones, earns titles, and earns more beans. New tasks will be released later. Please note that "Beans" tokens are not yet available for secondary market trading, so beware of scams. Furthermore, the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade and regulatory changes may impact the long-term development of the project.