Ethical hackers save crypto billions, SEAL’s Safe Harbor makes it possible

White hat hacker collective SEAL has acknowledged 29 companies for supporting its Safe Harbor framework, enabling ethical hackers to defend user funds during live attacks.

For several agonizing hours in August 2022, white hat hackers watched anxiously as evil-doers, known as “black hats,” stole $190 million from the Nomad bridge — the fourth biggest crypto hack just that year alone.

While some white hats eventually took it upon themselves to steal the funds for temporary safekeeping, many more hesitated over fears that getting involved could land them in prison.

This exact incident is what led crypto security nonprofit Security Alliance, or SEAL, to find a way to give white hats the freedom and, more importantly, legal safety, to fight against the bad guys.

