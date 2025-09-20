The post ETH’s Price Rally to $5,000 Stalls, No Thanks To These Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s climb toward the long-awaited $5,000 mark may face further stalls as on-chain signals suggest headwinds.  Data shows that long-term holders (LTHs) of ETH are actively distributing their coins, creating potential sell pressure that could weigh on the market. At the same time, persistent bearish sentiment among futures traders adds another layer of caution, putting its near-term upside at risk. Profit-Taking by Long-Term Holders Puts ETH’s Breakout on Hold Sponsored Sponsored ETH’s month-long price consolidation has created an opportunity for long-term holders (LTHs) to lock in profits following the altcoin’s late-August rally to an all-time high.  This trend is evident in the coin’s Liveliness metric, which, according to Glassnode, has climbed to a year-to-date peak of 0.704. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Liveliness. Source: Glassnode An asset’s Liveliness tracks the movement of its previously dormant tokens by measuring the ratio of an asset’s coin days destroyed to the total coin days accumulated. When it falls, LTHs are moving their assets off exchanges, a sign that accumulation is underway.   On the other hand, when an asset’s liveliness climbs, more dormant coins are sold, signaling increased profit-taking by LTHs. Therefore, the uptick in ETH’s Liveliness suggests that its LTHs are actively realizing gains instead of holding out for further upside. This selling pressure could limit ETH’s ability to stage a decisive breakout toward the $5,000 level in the near term. Futures Traders Maintain Heavy Sell-Side Pressure Sponsored Sponsored The persistent bearish sentiment in the derivatives market adds to this pressure. Readings from CryptoQuant show that ETH’s taker buy-sell ratio has remained mostly in the red for much of the past month, highlighting persistent exits among futures traders.  Ethereum Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant An asset’s… The post ETH’s Price Rally to $5,000 Stalls, No Thanks To These Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s climb toward the long-awaited $5,000 mark may face further stalls as on-chain signals suggest headwinds.  Data shows that long-term holders (LTHs) of ETH are actively distributing their coins, creating potential sell pressure that could weigh on the market. At the same time, persistent bearish sentiment among futures traders adds another layer of caution, putting its near-term upside at risk. Profit-Taking by Long-Term Holders Puts ETH’s Breakout on Hold Sponsored Sponsored ETH’s month-long price consolidation has created an opportunity for long-term holders (LTHs) to lock in profits following the altcoin’s late-August rally to an all-time high.  This trend is evident in the coin’s Liveliness metric, which, according to Glassnode, has climbed to a year-to-date peak of 0.704. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Liveliness. Source: Glassnode An asset’s Liveliness tracks the movement of its previously dormant tokens by measuring the ratio of an asset’s coin days destroyed to the total coin days accumulated. When it falls, LTHs are moving their assets off exchanges, a sign that accumulation is underway.   On the other hand, when an asset’s liveliness climbs, more dormant coins are sold, signaling increased profit-taking by LTHs. Therefore, the uptick in ETH’s Liveliness suggests that its LTHs are actively realizing gains instead of holding out for further upside. This selling pressure could limit ETH’s ability to stage a decisive breakout toward the $5,000 level in the near term. Futures Traders Maintain Heavy Sell-Side Pressure Sponsored Sponsored The persistent bearish sentiment in the derivatives market adds to this pressure. Readings from CryptoQuant show that ETH’s taker buy-sell ratio has remained mostly in the red for much of the past month, highlighting persistent exits among futures traders.  Ethereum Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant An asset’s…

ETH’s Price Rally to $5,000 Stalls, No Thanks To These Investors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:27
NEAR
NEAR$3.137-2.54%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01302-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08648-2.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005457+2.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.12%
Ethereum
ETH$4,474.14-1.30%

Ethereum’s climb toward the long-awaited $5,000 mark may face further stalls as on-chain signals suggest headwinds. 

Data shows that long-term holders (LTHs) of ETH are actively distributing their coins, creating potential sell pressure that could weigh on the market. At the same time, persistent bearish sentiment among futures traders adds another layer of caution, putting its near-term upside at risk.

Profit-Taking by Long-Term Holders Puts ETH’s Breakout on Hold

Sponsored

Sponsored

ETH’s month-long price consolidation has created an opportunity for long-term holders (LTHs) to lock in profits following the altcoin’s late-August rally to an all-time high. 

This trend is evident in the coin’s Liveliness metric, which, according to Glassnode, has climbed to a year-to-date peak of 0.704.

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

ETH Liveliness. Source: Glassnode

An asset’s Liveliness tracks the movement of its previously dormant tokens by measuring the ratio of an asset’s coin days destroyed to the total coin days accumulated. When it falls, LTHs are moving their assets off exchanges, a sign that accumulation is underway.  

On the other hand, when an asset’s liveliness climbs, more dormant coins are sold, signaling increased profit-taking by LTHs.

Therefore, the uptick in ETH’s Liveliness suggests that its LTHs are actively realizing gains instead of holding out for further upside. This selling pressure could limit ETH’s ability to stage a decisive breakout toward the $5,000 level in the near term.

Futures Traders Maintain Heavy Sell-Side Pressure

Sponsored

Sponsored

The persistent bearish sentiment in the derivatives market adds to this pressure. Readings from CryptoQuant show that ETH’s taker buy-sell ratio has remained mostly in the red for much of the past month, highlighting persistent exits among futures traders. 

Ethereum Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

An asset’s taker buy-sell ratio measures the balance between buy and sell volumes in the futures market. A value greater than one indicates stronger buy volume, while a value below one signals heavier sell-side activity.

As seen with ETH, there has been a persistent return of values under one for over a month. This points to sustained bearish positioning among traders, which could further delay ETH’s rally to $5000. 

$5,000 Breakout Hinges on Demand Revival

As of this writing, the leading altcoin trades at $4,542, holding above the support floor at $4,211. If bearish sentiment strengthens and selloffs continue, the coin could retest this support line.

It could give way to a deeper decline to $3,626 if it fails to hold. 

Ethereum Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, a resurgence in demand for ETH could invalidate this bearish outlook. In that instance, the coin’s price could attempt to breach the resistance at $4,957. If successful, it could propel it to new price peaks above $5,000.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/eth-price-faces-pressure-from-holder-selloffs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.2046-1.53%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1052-3.41%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Share
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.18%
Sign
SIGN$0.08563+7.33%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01232-7.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:32
Share
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-3.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 11:50
Share

Trending News

More

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified

Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token

Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential