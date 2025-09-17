ETHShanghai 2025 Returns to Shanghai in October! Hackathon and Summit Ignite an Open Future

By: PANews
2025/09/17 10:11
2025 marks the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum mainnet.

Over the past ten years, it has grown from an initial experimental project to the world's most influential blockchain infrastructure, providing solid underlying support for innovations such as smart contracts, DeFi, NFT, DAO, and allowing decentralized technology to truly enter the global stage.

Every upgrade of Ethereum is constantly reshaping the boundaries of the industry:

  • 2021 London upgrade : Introducing a transaction fee destruction mechanism, giving ETH potential deflationary properties;
  • The Merge in 2022 : Complete an unprecedented energy transition, reducing network energy consumption by over 99.9%;
  • Shapella upgrade in 2023 : Unlocking staking liquidity and attracting more participants;
  • Dencun upgrade in 2024 : significantly reduce L2 costs, drive application explosion and user growth;
  • Pectra upgrade in 2025 : significantly improve scalability, interactive experience and staking mechanism.

Standing at a new starting point for its tenth anniversary, Ethereum is advancing with unprecedented momentum. The influx of institutional investors, the potential demand for spot ETFs, and the Foundation's newly released EcoDev strategic blueprint are fueling its development into the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation will promote developer growth, project incubation, and global collaboration through four major directions: " ecological acceleration, amplification, support, and long-term guidance ," and is committed to making it the digital infrastructure of the global society.

In October 2025, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai 2025 returns! As one of the most influential Ethereum events in the Asia-Pacific region, the fourth edition of ETHShanghai will be held in Shanghai from October 18th to 22nd , with the theme of "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the Open Future."

This event is co-organized by Wanxiang Blockchain Lab, ETHPanda, PANews, and TinTinLand, and is held in the same city and concurrently with the annual Wanxiang Blockchain Global Summit.

Over five days of in-depth sharing, workshops, a hackathon, and a summit, the event will harness the creativity of developers worldwide and accelerate the implementation of innovative projects. With a total prize pool of $15,000 , the hackathon features three cutting-edge tracks: AI × ETH, DeFi × Infrastructure, and Public Goods × Open Source Development , encouraging participants to achieve breakthroughs at the forefront of technology and applications.

???? Join the ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon and ignite the next decade of ETH!

???? Hackathon registration channel: https://luma.com/n2gwlgkx

ETHShanghai 2025 Overview

???? When: October 18–21, 2025

???? Location: Shanghai, China

???? Prize Pool: $15,000

????️ Schedule

  • September — Registration opens & rolling selection
  • October 1 — Registration closes
  • October 18th – 21st — Offline Hackathon
  • October 22nd — Summit Main Stage Demo & Results Announcement

???? Event Highlights

✨ Three cutting-edge tracks:

AI × ETH, DeFi × Infra, public goods x open source construction, focusing on the hottest trends in the industry.

???? Global Builder Meetup:

30-40 projects will be selected from global applicants for on-site coding and incubation in Shanghai.

⚡ Extreme Creativity Challenge:

72 consecutive hours of high-intensity development, witnessing the technological breakthrough and product prototype from 0 to 1.

???? Peak display stage:

The winning team will present their achievements on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit to investors, funds, ecosystem partners and global media.

???? Top ecological resources:

Top ecological project technical experts, funds and incubator support accompany the project's growth throughout the entire cycle.

???? Long-term development opportunities:

The winning projects will receive funding, incubation recommendations, and ecosystem integration, becoming a key force driving Ethereum's next decade.

Image: ETHShanghai 2024

????️ Tracks and Rewards

???? Three cutting-edge tracks

???? AI × ETH

AI is no longer just an assistant outside the chain, but is gradually evolving into a "native participant" on the chain.

With the development of smart contract automation, on-chain governance and transaction agency, and AI-driven risk control and stability mechanisms, AI is reshaping Ethereum's interaction methods and productivity paradigm.

???? In this track, you will explore the deep integration of AI and Ethereum, making intelligent agents the key nodes of the on-chain economy, and comprehensively upgrading from protocol logic to user experience.

????️ DeFi x Infra

The future of finance is being reconstructed on the chain.

With the accelerated implementation of RWA and stablecoins, DeFi is moving towards the direction of scale and compliance in parallel.

From cross-chain and interoperability to the rapid evolution of modular infrastructure such as EIP-4844, Rollup, and ZK, Ethereum's expansion at the L1/L2 level and optimization of user experience are gradually becoming the core driving force for industry upgrades.

???? In this track, you will focus on the next-generation DeFi infrastructure, building a secure, intelligent, and scalable financial network, and opening new bridges for global liquidity.

???? Public Goods x Open Source Construction

The future of Ethereum depends on public goods and the spirit of open source.

From continuous investment in public goods to collaborative creation of open source construction, the Ethereum ecosystem is constantly consolidating infrastructure and community trust, and promoting the value consensus of long-termism and sustainable development.

???? Here, you will build the underlying building blocks that benefit the entire ecosystem, taking open finance and open society one step further.

???? Bonuses and Rewards

Total hackathon prize pool: $15,000

  • ???? First Prize: $2,000
  • ????Second Prize: $1,500 *2
  • ????Third Prize: $1,000 *2

???? Special Awards:

  • Mysterious Special Prize* N
  • Summit presentation opportunity: The first-place teams in each track will be on the main stage of the ETHShanghai 2025 Summit

✍️ Project submission and review

???? Participation Requirements

Must submit:

- GitHub public code repository (including README)

- Demo video (≤ 3 minutes)

Optional Submission: Pitch Deck

Team size: no more than 5 people

Project scope: Never launched or participated in other competitions

⚖️ Judging Criteria

  • Technical Execution : Code Quality and Completeness
  • Innovation and creativity : originality and breakthrough
  • Practicality and influence : Can it solve real problems and have ecological value?
  • User experience : ease of use and security
  • Hackathon Progress : Completion and Iteration Speed

????️ Support and Resources

???? Mentorship: ETH ecosystem project members and technical experts provide full support

???? Technical training: Focus on the competition topic, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI

???? Ecological links: direct access to VCs, project owners, partners, and media

???? Long-term development: Winning projects can receive funding, incubator recommendations, and follow-up support

???? ETHPanda Voyage Plan

To help more young developers participate in the ETHShanghai Hackathon , ETHPanda has launched the "Voyage Plan":

  • ???? Funding scale : Expected to support 30+ young developers , each receiving up to $200 in transportation subsidies
  • ???? Participation requirements : Voyage Program members must register and participate in the ETHShanghai Hackathon
  • ???? Schedule :
    • Registration deadline: October 3
    • List announcement: October 10
    • Voyage Plan Meetup: October 19

????The "Voyage Plan" will reduce the travel burden for young builders, allowing you to embark on the hackathon journey with ease!

???? Follow ETHPanda to get the latest information on the voyage plan⬇️

???? ETHShanghai 2025 Summit

After the hackathon on October 18-21, the summit on October 22 will be the climax of the event.

The summit is expected to attract 1,200+ registrants, 800+ offline attendees , 20+ international guests and 20+ partner communities/brands to jointly promote Ethereum's technical exchanges and ecological development.

Previous guest speakers have included industry leaders such as Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin, and Tim Beiko, fully demonstrating ETHShanghai’s international influence and technological sophistication.

This year's summit will continue the high-quality, technology-oriented style of previous summits, and set up a booth display area at the main venue, focusing on the latest developments in Ethereum's expansion and modular ecology.

The booth content revolves around three core themes, which are highly aligned with the strategic goals of the Ethereum Foundation:

  • Developer growth : training and resource empowerment to promote the implementation of innovative applications;
  • Ecological amplification : The community collaborates with the media to amplify the project’s global influence;
  • Long-term security and resilience : Improve network security and stability and build a sustainable ecosystem.

???? The champion teams of each hackathon track will take the stage at the ETHShanghai Summit to showcase their innovative achievements to investors, funds, ecosystem partners, and global media.

???? About the Organizer

  • Wanxiang Blockchain Lab was established in 2015 by China Wanxiang Holdings Co., Ltd. It brings together experts in the field to conduct research and discussion on technology development, commercial applications, industrial strategy, etc., providing guidance for entrepreneurs, reference for industry development and policy formulation, and promoting the progress and development of blockchain technology in serving the social economy.
  • ETHPanda is an Ethereum community composed of Chinese builders. It is committed to connecting Chinese builders with the international Ethereum ecosystem through education, public services, events and technological innovation, and jointly promoting the continued development and innovation of Ethereum.
  • PANews is a leading think tank information platform in the field of blockchain and Web3.0, providing readers with cutting-edge information and research reports with an international perspective.
  • TinTinLand is Asia's most influential Web3 development and ecosystem empowerment platform, with a community of over 200,000 developers. We prioritize developer education, integrating resources and empowering the ecosystem to help partners gain deep exposure to the Asian market and achieve sustainable growth.

???? Join ETHShanghai 2025 and build with developers around the world!

ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon is not just a competition, it is the Builder experimental field after the tenth anniversary of Ethereum.

???? If you wish to:

  • Explore and achieve breakthroughs in cutting-edge areas such as AI, RWA, and public goods ;
  • Work side by side with the world's top developers and connect investors and ecosystem partners;
  • Let your project appear on the main stage of ETHShanghai Summit and show it to the world——

???? Then sign up for ETHShanghai 2025 now and become a Builder defining the next wave of Ethereum innovation!

???? Hackathon registration link: https://luma.com/n2gwlgkx

???? Summit registration link: https://lu.ma/n11m5knq

⬇️ Follow the official event channels:

  • Official website: https://ethshanghai.org
  • X (Twitter): x.com/EthereumSH
