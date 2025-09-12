ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open

Every evolution of Ethereum has redefined the boundaries of blockchain:
Now, Ethereum is not only the cornerstone of blockchain, but also a testing ground for the new generation of the Internet.
ETHShanghai Hackathon 2025 will be the Builder stage in this wave of innovation, igniting the next decade.
Three cutting-edge tracks - AI × ETH, DeFi × Infra, and public goods x open source construction, focusing on the hottest trends in the industry.
Global Builder Gathering - 100 developers will be selected from 500+ applicants, and 30-40 projects will be incubated and implemented on-site in Shanghai.
Extreme Creativity Challenge - 72 consecutive hours of high-intensity development, witnessing the technological breakthrough and product prototype from 0 to 1.
The winning team will present their achievements on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit to investors, funds, ecosystem partners and global media.
Top ecological resources - top ecological project technical experts, funds and incubator support, accompanying the project growth throughout the entire cycle.
Long-term development opportunities — Winning projects will receive funding, incubation recommendations, and ecosystem integration, becoming a key force driving Ethereum's next decade.
It is no longer just an assistant outside the chain, but has gradually evolved into a "native participant" on the chain.
With the development of smart contract automation, on-chain governance and transaction agency, and AI-driven risk control and stability mechanisms, AI is reshaping Ethereum's interaction methods and productivity paradigm.
In this track, you will explore the deep integration of AI and Ethereum, making intelligent entities the key nodes of the on-chain economy, and comprehensively upgrading from protocol logic to user experience.
The future of finance is being reconstructed on the chain.
With the accelerated implementation of RWA and stablecoins, DeFi is moving towards the direction of scale and compliance in parallel.
From cross-chain and interoperability to the rapid evolution of modular infrastructure such as EIP-4844, Rollup, and ZK, Ethereum's expansion at the L1/L2 level and optimization of user experience are gradually becoming the core driving force for industry upgrades.
In this track, you will focus on the next-generation DeFi infrastructure, building a secure, intelligent, and scalable financial network, and opening new bridges for global liquidity.
The future of Ethereum depends on public goods and the spirit of open source.
From continuous investment in public goods to collaborative creation of open source construction, the Ethereum ecosystem is constantly consolidating infrastructure and community trust, and promoting the value consensus of long-termism and sustainable development.
Here, you will build the underlying building blocks that benefit the entire ecosystem and take open finance and open society one step further.
ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon
It's not just a competition,
It is the Builder Experimental Field after the tenth anniversary of Ethereum.
If you want to:
Sign up now and be part of driving the future of Ethereum!