ETHWomen Enters The U.S. For The First Time, Expanding Its Mission To Empower Women In Web3

From Toronto to Miami, ETHWomen 2025 unites women leaders in blockchain, AI, and digital assets for two days of learning and networking.

Miami, Florida – October 31 2025 – ETHWomen, a premier women-focused Web3 event, will return for its 4th annual edition with a major expansion into the United States. Taking place at The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and DAER from November 5–6, 2025, ETHWomen 2025 will continue its mission of empowering and celebrating women in the Web3 ecosystem.

The event offers attendees a rare opportunity to explore the latest trends in cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, AI, and beyond, while connecting with industry leaders and participating in immersive programming designed to inspire collaboration and innovation.

A Growing Legacy

Since its launch in 2022, ETHWomen has grown into one of the most well-attended and impactful women-inspired events in the global Web3 space.

All ETHWomen participants will also receive complimentary access to Blockchain Futurist Conference. This integration gives attendees a broader perspective of the industry, brings together a more diverse audience across the conference, and provides women with a stronger platform to network and shine within the wider Web3 ecosystem.



Featured ETHWomen Florida Speakers

ETHWomen 2025 will welcome an inspiring lineup of female speakers, including:

Iggy Azalea, Global Music Icon, Founder, $MOTHER

Lisa Loud , Executive Director, Secret Network Foundation

Janet Adams , COO, SingularityNET & Board Member, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Elena Sinelnikova , Co-Founder, CryptoChicks & Metis Foundation

Tracy Leparulo, Co-Founder, Blockchain Futurist Conference

Yolanda Liu , Chief Security Architect, Coinbase

Clare Adelgren , Global Blockchain Head of Sales and Operations, EY

Clara Tsao , Founding Officer, Filecoin Foundation

Jaime Leverton , CEO, ReserveOne

Annelise Osborne , Chief Business Officer, Kadena

Amanda Wick , Founder & CEO, Association for Women in Cryptocurrency

Charlotte Laborde , Director, Partner Growth, MoonPay

Kyleigha Beckmann , Founding Partner, Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT COIN)

Nikita Sachdev , Founder & CEO, Luna Media Corporation

Shaela W. Rae , Counsel, Collas Crill LLP

MK Marsden, CEO, Touchpoint Strategies

Lalla Asmaa Alaoui, Founder & CEO, Digidzign, Chief Business Officer, Nolcha

Scarlett Arana , Co-Founder, BitBasel



Additional speakers for ETHWomen can be found at https://www.ethwomen.com/

The event will deliver a mix of engaging programming, networking, and community activations. Highlights include:

Signature panels & keynotes featuring leading voices in Web3 and blockchain

Exclusive book signings by Amanda Wick (Association for Women in Cryptocurrency) and Annelise Osborne (Kadena)

Crypto & Web3 Bootcamp to teach beginners the basics

NFT Gallery and Live Artists to check out what’s new in the digital art world

Community meet-ups hosted by SheFi, Femt3ch, CreateHerFest and more!



Sponsors & Supporters

ETHWomen 2025 is supported by a growing roster of sponsors who are shaping the future of Web3. Check out the full list of sponsors here: https://www.ethwomen.com/#2025-sponsors

ETHWomen also proudly collaborates with leading female-driven organizations, including: CryptoChicks, Association for Women in Cryptocurrency, EvolvHer, Growth for Girlies, Shib Women, Unstoppable Women, Women Tech Network, FemT3ch, and more. Check out the full list of community partners here: https://www.futuristconference.com/community-partners



Get involved

For more information on ETHWomen 2025 and future ETHWomen events go to www.ethwomen.com

Media inquiries: [email protected].