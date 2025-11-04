ExchangeDEX+
ETHWomen Enters The U.S. For The First Time, Expanding Its Mission To Empower Women In Web3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 14:45
From Toronto to Miami, ETHWomen 2025 unites women leaders in blockchain, AI, and digital assets for two days of learning and networking. 

Miami, Florida – October 31 2025 ETHWomen, a premier women-focused Web3 event, will return for its 4th annual edition with a major expansion into the United States. Taking place at The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and DAER from November 5–6, 2025, ETHWomen 2025 will continue its mission of empowering and celebrating women in the Web3 ecosystem. 

The event offers attendees a rare opportunity to explore the latest trends in cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, AI, and beyond, while connecting with industry leaders and participating in immersive programming designed to inspire collaboration and innovation. 

A Growing Legacy 

Since its launch in 2022, ETHWomen has grown into one of the most well-attended and impactful women-inspired events in the global Web3 space.  

All ETHWomen participants will also receive complimentary access to Blockchain Futurist Conference. This integration gives attendees a broader perspective of the industry, brings together a more diverse audience across the conference, and provides women with a stronger platform to network and shine within the wider Web3 ecosystem.
 

Featured ETHWomen Florida Speakers 

ETHWomen 2025 will welcome an inspiring lineup of female speakers, including: 

  • Iggy Azalea, Global Music Icon, Founder, $MOTHER
  • Lisa Loud, Executive Director, Secret Network Foundation 
  • Janet Adams, COO, SingularityNET & Board Member, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance 
  • Elena Sinelnikova, Co-Founder, CryptoChicks & Metis Foundation 
  • Tracy Leparulo, Co-Founder, Blockchain Futurist Conference
  • Yolanda Liu, Chief Security Architect, Coinbase 
  • Clare Adelgren, Global Blockchain Head of Sales and Operations, EY 
  • Clara Tsao, Founding Officer, Filecoin Foundation 
  • Jaime Leverton, CEO, ReserveOne 
  • Annelise Osborne, Chief Business Officer, Kadena 
  • Amanda Wick, Founder & CEO, Association for Women in Cryptocurrency 
  • Charlotte Laborde, Director, Partner Growth, MoonPay
  • Kyleigha Beckmann, Founding Partner, Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT COIN) 
  • Nikita Sachdev, Founder & CEO, Luna Media Corporation
  • Shaela W. Rae, Counsel, Collas Crill LLP
  • MK Marsden, CEO, Touchpoint Strategies
  • Lalla Asmaa Alaoui, Founder & CEO, Digidzign, Chief Business Officer, Nolcha
  • Scarlett Arana, Co-Founder, BitBasel
     

Additional speakers for ETHWomen can be found at https://www.ethwomen.com/ 

The event will deliver a mix of engaging programming, networking, and community activations. Highlights include: 

  • Signature panels & keynotes featuring leading voices in Web3 and blockchain 
  • Exclusive book signings by Amanda Wick (Association for Women in Cryptocurrency) and Annelise Osborne (Kadena) 
  • Crypto & Web3 Bootcamp to teach beginners the basics  
  • NFT Gallery and Live Artists to check out what’s new in the digital art world 
  • Community meet-ups hosted by SheFi, Femt3ch, CreateHerFest and more!
     

Sponsors & Supporters 

ETHWomen 2025 is supported by a growing roster of sponsors who are shaping the future of Web3. Check out the full list of sponsors here: https://www.ethwomen.com/#2025-sponsors 

ETHWomen also proudly collaborates with leading female-driven organizations, including: CryptoChicks, Association for Women in Cryptocurrency, EvolvHer, Growth for Girlies, Shib Women, Unstoppable Women, Women Tech Network, FemT3ch, and more. Check out the full list of community partners here: https://www.futuristconference.com/community-partners 
 

Get involved  

For more information on ETHWomen 2025 and future ETHWomen events go to www.ethwomen.com  

Media inquiries: [email protected].

