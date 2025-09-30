The post Ethy simplifies onboarding with new fiat deposit option via Coinbase Onramp service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethy now supports fiat deposits via Coinbase’s Onramp, allowing users to fund trading agents directly without purchasing crypto elsewhere. The integration offers in-app crypto purchases with no need for pop-ups or external widgets, streamlining the user experience. Ethy, a DeFi app integrating AI-driven trading agents, today introduced a new fiat deposit option powered by Coinbase’s Onramp service. Users can now fund their trading agents directly with fiat currency, eliminating the need to purchase crypto separately before using the platform. The integration allows users to buy crypto assets like USDC directly within the Ethy app without external widgets or pop-ups. Coinbase Onramp’s native integration enables single API calls for programmatic wallet funding, including seamless card payments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethy-simplifies-onboarding-with-coinbase-onramp-fiat-deposit/ The post Ethy simplifies onboarding with new fiat deposit option via Coinbase Onramp service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethy now supports fiat deposits via Coinbase’s Onramp, allowing users to fund trading agents directly without purchasing crypto elsewhere. The integration offers in-app crypto purchases with no need for pop-ups or external widgets, streamlining the user experience. Ethy, a DeFi app integrating AI-driven trading agents, today introduced a new fiat deposit option powered by Coinbase’s Onramp service. Users can now fund their trading agents directly with fiat currency, eliminating the need to purchase crypto separately before using the platform. The integration allows users to buy crypto assets like USDC directly within the Ethy app without external widgets or pop-ups. Coinbase Onramp’s native integration enables single API calls for programmatic wallet funding, including seamless card payments. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethy-simplifies-onboarding-with-coinbase-onramp-fiat-deposit/