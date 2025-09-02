ETHZilla announces $100 million in ETH will be used for EtherFi re-staking

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire , ETHZilla (NASDAQ: ETHZ ) announced plans to deploy approximately $ 100 million in ETH to the DeFi protocol EtherFi for re-collateralization, increasing its treasury yield and strengthening Ethereum security. The company currently holds 102,246 ETH , valued at approximately $ 456 million, at an average purchase price of $ 3,948.72 . Furthermore, ETHZilla has completed the cancellation of 1.318 million shares of common stock held by Elray Resources, Inc. The company stated it will continue to advance DeFi integration and treasury management innovation.

