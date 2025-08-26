ETHZilla Authorizes $250 Million Buyback, Reveals 102,000-ETH Treasury

Blockchain infrastructure firm ETHZilla said its board has approved a share-repurchase program of up to $250 million, adding an equity-market tool to a balance sheet already heavily weighted toward cryptocurrency

Blockchain infrastructure firm ETHZilla said its board has approved a share-repurchase program of up to $250 million, adding an equity-market tool to a balance sheet already heavily weighted toward cryptocurrency.

The company disclosed a treasury position of 102,237 ether worth roughly $489 million, making it the fifth listed company to hold more than 100,000 ETH. The tokens were accumulated at an average price of $3,948.72. ETHZilla also reported $215 million in cash.

Management said newly acquired ether will be staked through the Electric Asset Protocol to generate additional yield. Earlier this month, ETHZilla amended a sales agreement to establish a $10 billion at-the-market stock-offering program, giving the firm flexibility to raise capital even as it moves to buy back shares.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.