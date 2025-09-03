ETHZilla breaks ground in DeFi with $100m EtherFi restaking play

ETHZilla is moving nearly a quarter of its massive ETH treasury off the sidelines and into EtherFi’s liquid restaking protocol. The Nasdaq-listed firm aims to generate yield while simultaneously bolstering the security of Ethereum and its growing ecosystem of services.

Summary
  • ETHZilla plans to deploy $100 million of its Ethereum treasury into EtherFi’s liquid restaking protocol.
  • The move represents nearly a quarter of the company’s 102,246 ETH holdings and its first engagement with DeFi.
  • The Nasdaq-listed firm said it aims to boost treasury yields while supporting Ethereum’s network security.

According to a press release dated September 2, the company plans to deploy approximately $100 million worth of its Ether (ETH) holdings into the EtherFi protocol. The allocation, representing a significant portion of its 102,246 ETH treasury, marks ETHZilla’s inaugural move into decentralized finance protocols.

For a publicly traded entity to engage in liquid restaking, a strategy that involves pledging assets to secure additional services built on Ethereum, signals a growing sophistication and risk tolerance among corporate treasuries.

ETHZilla’s foray into liquid restaking

Per the release, ETHZilla is deploying the funds into EtherFi’s liquid restaking protocol to generate higher yields while reinforcing Ethereum’s network security. The partnership represents ETHZilla’s first engagement with decentralized finance protocols, with Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill framing it as both a step toward innovation and a measured exercise in prudent asset stewardship.

The company began accumulating Ethereum steadily earlier this year, with total holdings reaching 102,246 ETH at an average acquisition price of $3,948.72, representing roughly $456 million.

This positions the company with a substantial unrealized gain on its core treasury asset. In addition to its crypto holdings, the ETHZilla maintains a war chest of roughly $221 million in USD cash equivalents, providing significant liquidity for future maneuvers or to cover operational expenses without needing to liquidate its ETH position.

A review of the firm’s weekly capital summary captured in the release reveals a period of intense accumulation that has now seemingly paused. After buying 7,600 ETH in the week ending August 24, the company’s ETH acquisition dropped to zero last week, suggesting it had reached its initial accumulation target and was preparing to shift from buying mode to deploying mode. 

